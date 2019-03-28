KANSAS CITY – Just when Nassir Little was playing the best basketball of his up-and-down freshman season, his NCAA Tournament run could take a detour Friday.

Little has the flu and did not join North Carolina at Sprint Center on Thursday for its practice and media obligations. He was back at the hotel, and his roommate on this trip, Coby White, has been moved to another room so he won’t catch what Little has.

“I’m feeling fine, so they said they told me I now have my own room,” White said. “They don’t want him spreading germs. He’s doing better than he was (Wednesday). He’s fighting it. I know it’s going to be hard for him.”

The 6-foot-6 Little, who averages 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, is coming off his best two-game stretch of the season, as he scored 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 38 total minutes in UNC’s first and second-round wins over Iona and Washington last weekend in Columbus, OH.

Carolina Coach Roy Williams described how Little has been feeling during Thursday’s press conference in advance of the Tar Heels’ Sweet 16 game versus Auburn on Friday night.

“(He) didn't feel good last night,” Williams said. “(He) was running a little bit of a temperature this morning. Didn't feel like eating. I didn't bring him over here to the arena with us. I have no idea.