Little Has The Flu, May Not Play Versus Auburn
KANSAS CITY – Just when Nassir Little was playing the best basketball of his up-and-down freshman season, his NCAA Tournament run could take a detour Friday.
Little has the flu and did not join North Carolina at Sprint Center on Thursday for its practice and media obligations. He was back at the hotel, and his roommate on this trip, Coby White, has been moved to another room so he won’t catch what Little has.
“I’m feeling fine, so they said they told me I now have my own room,” White said. “They don’t want him spreading germs. He’s doing better than he was (Wednesday). He’s fighting it. I know it’s going to be hard for him.”
The 6-foot-6 Little, who averages 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, is coming off his best two-game stretch of the season, as he scored 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 38 total minutes in UNC’s first and second-round wins over Iona and Washington last weekend in Columbus, OH.
Carolina Coach Roy Williams described how Little has been feeling during Thursday’s press conference in advance of the Tar Heels’ Sweet 16 game versus Auburn on Friday night.
“(He) didn't feel good last night,” Williams said. “(He) was running a little bit of a temperature this morning. Didn't feel like eating. I didn't bring him over here to the arena with us. I have no idea.
“I can say it's hard to make a 180-turn because there's no way in the world he could play if we're playing today. He's sitting there and he has a plate in front of him. He felt -- looked to me like it was hard to pick up the fork. And the last time I looked, it wasn't that heavy.”
The flu can be tricky. Sometimes, it works its way through the body quickly and other times it can linger more. And since Little started showing signs of it in just the last couple of days, Williams isn’t making any predictions about his status for Friday’s 7:29 pm EST tip.
“I don't foresee making a decision until game time,” UNC’s coach said. “But if he's like he is now, there's no way he can play.”
What does UNC do if Little can’t go?
Auburn plays a fast pace and will embrace UNC’s preferred approach. The Tigers also play 10 guys while UNC’s bench isn’t as deep as it typically is. Losing Little not only shortens the bench, but the Heels would lose a unique player coming off a breakthrough weekend.
But, as the UNC program has been well aware of for decades, injuries and strange illnesses happen at this time of year, and there are no excuses.
“Somebody in Kansas, somebody at Auburn, somebody at Kentucky, somebody in every school has got to step up and play,” Williams said. “And there's somebody in the North Carolina uniform got to be able to step up and play tomorrow.”