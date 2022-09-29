CHAPEL HILL, N.C.— “Live Action With Carolina Basketball,” the unofficial tipoff to the 2022-23 Tar Heel men’s and women’s basketball seasons sponsored by Dunkin’, has been rescheduled for Friday, October 7. The exhibition event originally was scheduled for Friday night September 30.





With the remnants of Hurricane Ian forecast to move into Central North Carolina early Friday, the likelihood of inclement weather creating poor travel conditions for fans attending “Live Action” led UNC Athletics officials to make the decision to postpone by a week. The National Weather Service has declared a Tropical Storm Warning until midnight Friday night that includes Orange County.





Friday’s 2 p.m. swim meet vs Queens at Koury Natatorium and the 6 p.m. volleyball match against Miami at Carmichael Arena, as well as Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. football game against Virginia Tech at Kenan Stadium, are still scheduled, as planned.

The University aims to hold athletics competitions as scheduled, but considers the ability of the teams and officials to travel safely to and from the venue when making decisions. Miami’s volleyball team is scheduled to arrive in Chapel Hill on Thursday afternoon, and Queen’s swim team as well as the Virginia Tech’s football program are scheduled to travel to Chapel Hill on Friday. Carolina Athletics will continue to work with University, conference, state and local officials to close monitor Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on Chapel Hill and the surrounding areas.





