CHAPEL HILL – Another exciting season of Tar Heel basketball is ready to get started with the men’s and women’s teams kicking off the new year at the Dean E. Smith Center with ‘Live Action with Carolina Basketball!’ presented by Dunkin’ on Friday, September 30.

The General Alumni Association is also a supporting sponsor of Live Action!

Admission is free and doors will open at 6 p.m. with the event set to begin at 7:30 p.m. UNC students should enter at the Cookout Student Gate at gate C, while the general public should use Gates A & B.

Carolina Basketball’s Gameday host B Daht will once again emcee the festivities, which include player and staff introductions, a combined three-point shooting contest and intra-squad scrimmages by both teams.

Head Coach Hubert Davis’s men’s team returns four starters from last season when the Tar Heels went 29-10, won the NCAA East Regional, defeated Duke in the Final Four in the first-ever NCAA Tournament meeting with the two schools and competed in the national championship game. Carolina was ranked No. 2 in the nation in the final coaches’ poll last season and was named No. 1 in the 2022-23 preseason by Blue Ribbon Magazine.

Head coach Courtney Banghart’s women’s team also returns four starters from last season, when the Tar Heels reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015 and finished the season 25-7 after falling to eventual-champion South Carolina. One of the final three teams to stand undefeated after starting the year 13-0, Carolina moved back into the national rankings for the first time since the 2015-16 preseason.

