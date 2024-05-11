North Carolina’s basketball season has been over for quite a while, but we have dug so deep into the Tar Heels’ 29-8 campaign, we continue to roll out our research, so in case you were wondering, you don’t have to do it for yourself.

The focus here is UNC’s perimeter shooting.

Carolina shot 35.9% from 3-point range this season, which was 76th nationally and fifth in the ACC. UNC was the top-scoring club in the conference, averaging 81.9 points per game. The Heels were 19th nationally in that department.

Here is what we dug up: