CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman met with the media Monday to discuss what they accomplished during the Tar Heels’ bye week, their units at the midpoint of the season and looking ahead to Virginia Tech.

One of the things that was clear in the Georgia Tech game is that Phil Longo and the UNC staff have decided to not change their approach even though they have just one scholarship quarterback available, starter Sam Howell.

Howell attempted 51 passes versus Georgia Tech and was credited with six runs, one of which was a sack. That’s 57 opportunities to get hit. Now, Longo took a while to get around to him not pulling back and calling what is necessary to win, but he got around to it when asked how important it is to be who they are and not pull back.

“Two things I would say, one, you never go into a game knowing if you’re going to run it 51 times or pass it 51 times, it’s really dictated by what the defense gives you,” he said. “I would also say a number of those throws are just extended run plays in an effort to get our back the ball so the numbers are a little deceiving.

“We’re throwing it, it counts as a pass, but it’s a perimeter run or a vertical run. The sack that we gave up we credit to our line really wasn’t them, Sam (Howell) dropped the snap on that particular play and that’s what created the sack. So, I was very happy with the execution by our o-line and our RB’s and our tight ends in pass pro. Sam has also been helping our protection because he’s making even quicker decisions now or getting rid of the football more like you would want to in this system and it makes it harder to scheme pressures to get to him.

“We’re going to be smart about what we do with any position that doesn’t have depth but I think, philosophically, it doesn’t change what we do from an offensive standpoint. I don’t know if it affects my play calling or not really. We’ve got to call and do what we’ve got to call to do to when the game. That’s kind of the approach right now.”



