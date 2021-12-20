Longo Discusses His Unit, Sam Howell, Newbies & More

**************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo met with the media Monday in advance of the Tar Heels’ trip to Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against South Carolina.

He discussed the impact of running back British Brooks, looked ahead to the challenges of South Carolina’s defense, and much more.

Above s the full video of Longo’s presser and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*Originally a walk on, senior running back British Brooks epitomizes the work ethic, and professionalism coaching staffs look for in a player. Often finding himself buried on the depth chart, Brooks only had 176 total rushing yards in his career entering the Wofford game when he exploded for then a career-high 89 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that with a more impressive 124 rushing yards against NC State.

With his recent explosion at running back, Brooks, a multi-year special teams captain, could prove to be one of the more valuable and versatile members of next year's group.

“I think his production and his contributions to next year are going to be decided by British,” said Longo. “Yeah, sure those last two games he had more of an opportunity, and he took advantage of the opportunity and he produced, and he did what we want of our running back in both of those games. That's what we ask our guys to do, is prepare yourself like you’re the starter all the time.

“He is the epitome of the great American success story in college football. He walks on here, his only way of really getting on the field with the talent that was around him when he was younger and not as developed as he is now, was to find a way to compete on special teams. Then he gets on special teams and he's not just a role player there, he gets on all of the teams, and he excels at what he does.

“So, every opportunity he got he took advantage of, to the point where I think the last two years, he's been our special teams player of the year. Then he wasn't the most explosive guy going into the last season or going into this season. He gets edged out by (Michael) Carter and (Javonte) Williams and Ty Chandler and he just keeps grinding away and doing his job waiting for his turn. He never comes; he never leaves early. He is a good student, a great character guy. He’s just that well-rounded guy. Earned himself a scholarship, you don't just hand this stuff out(scholarships) for a walk on it get a scholarship it is legitimately earned.

“And the other thing he's earned that I love to point out is the tremendous respect that the players have for him on this team. For somebody like that to just work and grind and put himself in a position where he can go perform like he has the last two weeks, when he crosses the goal line there's a lot of excited people on our team you know because they like it when they root for him and we're as much a fan of British brooks as we are you know needing him to come back and contribute next year.

“So, I think British is where any player would want to be on his team, and obviously, the amount of time he plays next year is solely on British, and I think if he continues with the way he finished this season so far he's in a pretty good position to play some football."





*North Carolina ranked ninth overall nationally in total offense. Longo’s unit produced 54 touchdowns and averaged 479.5 yards per game. Though the offense was the bright spot of the team for the majority of the season, there are undoubtedly issues along with the unit that Longo looks to address.

The Tar Heels struggled to move to the ball in short yardage situations in the red zone, with the most recent example coming against NC State. The Heels were up 24-21 with 8:36 to in the game, UNC had the ball first and goal at States four-yard line and failed to produce a touchdown.

UNC also gave up an ACC-leading 45 sacks, only three FBS teams allowed more. With these glaring issues, Longo will continue to emphasize these two areas as spring practice approaches.

“If we have two areas of concern, I think that those are areas that we would like to have had better production there's no question,” Longo said. “Short yardage out in the middle of the field wasn't an issue. Down in the goal line is where I think we really struggled to move some people upfront. That will obviously be an area of emphasis going into the spring. But truthfully, it's been an area of emphasis right now because we're gonna have some reps here in the bowl game that we have to win. We've handled that schematically a little bit.

“Then I think from a pass protection standpoint it's more about the technique and our physicality and the way we handle it in a one-on-one situation and a two-on-two versus twist type situations. Those are areas that we have to technique better, execute better and you can change protection, you can match, you can do some things schematically, you can move your quarterback, and all of those things we've employed this year. But at the end of the day, there are some simple drop-back protections that everybody in college football is using and we've been good at with them in the past, and we were not this year. So that's been the second area of emphasis for this whole game, it will continue to be heading into spring ball.”





*After being held to just 10 points with four turnovers in the season-opening loss to Virginia Tech, UNC’s offense steadily improved throughout the season, eventually becoming a point of optimism for the team. So, what specifically did Longo’s group improve on?

“Now there are a few areas I really felt like we did a good job,” explained Longo. “For the teams that played off the ball and kept us in front of them, we did a good job on longer drives, of taking what they gave us. Nickel and diming them and running the football and dropping the ball in the shorter areas, and easier throws.

“They were forced to be more disciplined when you've gotta add play so when you have eight, 10, 12 play drives they're banking on you making mistakes. I thought as the season went on, we did a really good job of minimizing those mistakes. We had two games early on in the year we turned the ball over very uncharacteristically and then outside of those two games we were able to get back to where we had been the last two seasons, with regards to protecting the ball.

“So, I was happy with those areas I also felt like as an overall unit we depended a lot on Josh Downs early in the season. As we got into games four, five, six, and seven our receiver room kind of grew up a little bit. We did some things schematically to help them, but they got better on press releases, they got better running against man coverage. Our wideouts did a better job of getting themselves involved in the game plan, and so those were areas that I thought we really improved on.

“Believe it or not Sam did some pretty impressive things from a mental standpoint with regards to getting us into some plays and decision making. I was really happy with that with regards to Sam and I was also happy with how much input he had with our younger quarterbacks, and in helping me develop those guys for the future.

“In the Wofford game where we played basically one quarterback a half and both of them graded out very well mentally, and I think a lot of that was the work they've done and also the time that Sam has spent sharing his own personal experiences in this offense with those guys. So those were areas offensively that I thought really are paying dividends for us here in the home stretch and hopefully, they continue to into the bowl game.”





*Historically, facing an SEC defense has proven to be a very difficult task for the Tar Heels. UNC averages 16.2 points per game in bowl games against SEC opponents. However, Longo will not let the reputation of the league dictate his game plan.

“I don't know if there's a difference other than there are differences from team to team just based on personnel,” he said. “And then what does the defensive coordinator do schematically from one conference to the next. We don't look at Notre Dame or Clemson or South Carolina or anybody else that we play from another conference. I think what you wanna do is, you wanna figure out where are they personnel wise, and how do we match up with them.

“Then what do they do schematically so that we can game plan to take advantage of the things that that they may give up and that's really been the approach for South Carolina. They're very talented on the defensive line, they have three really good defensive ends that are athletic. They're good pass rushers, they're physical, they get off blocks and you got seven guys on the South Carolina defense that are veterans including their two linebackers and some guys in the secondary.

“One or two of their defensive tackles out of the three that they play, they're all veterans, and they're seniors. So, they play there for a while, so they are a physical challenge. Their corners are very long, rangy, use their hands well after you get off the line of scrimmage. So, we have a challenge at wideout against those guys and I think schematically we have been fortunate enough the last two times that I've coached against South Carolina it was against the old regime, and we had two really good offensive days.

“This is a new scheme and a new defensive coordinator, so it's been a different approach from a scheme standpoint but, after these past seven or eight practices I feel good about where we are preparing for this last game.”







