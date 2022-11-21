CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center to discuss what was learned watching film from his unit and quarterback Drake Maye in the Tar Heels’ loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday, pass protection issues, and to look ahead to NC State.

The No. 18 Tar Heels host NC State on Friday afternoon to close out the regular season. Carolina is coming off a 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech, and will enter the game versus the Wolfpack at 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC.

State is 7-4 and 3-4.

The game kicks off at 3:30 and will air on ABC.

Above is the video from Longo’s presser, and below are a few notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*Carolina has left points on the field over the last two games, opting to go for it on several fourth downs when in the red zone, but coming away with nothing. Longo explained what he sees in these recent problems.

“There isn’t one thing,” Longo said. “Referring to Georgia Tech, we had some opportunities. We’re probably like 60-40 throwing it, running it, so we’re fairly diverse there. We had opportunities with the run game and probably took advantage with more of those opportunities, meaning we were more efficient and more productive in the run game down there than in the past game. That hasn’t been the story most of the season.

“We had a really tight throw and missed catch in the corner part of the end zone on a rollout. We had Josh Downs on one we didn’t trigger. There was a couple of things I thought it’s hard to pin-point one. I thought we had a few things.

“There’s one on the o-line, there was one with Drake, there was a dropped ball. We just had a multitude of things down there that affected us. We were down there enough, I thought we did a good job of moving the football, and for the most part we need to make better decisions and need to execute better down there.”

*How much has a possible lack of physicality affected execution in the red zone of late, and does it impact the plays Longo calls?

“The one area you can’t hide mot being physical is in the red zone,” Longo said. “We actually ran the ball fairly well in the red zone in this game. There was nothing explosive there in the run game, but we knocked down the first downs we needed. We got ourselves three, four, five yards in the low red, and set us up for a second-and-non-obvious situation.

“Those things were good. But there’s physicality in pass pro as well. And I think in this game, in particular against North Carolina State, you’re going to win the physical battle or you’re not going to win the game.”

*UNC QB Drake Maye had his truly first pedestrian game of the season versus the Yellow Jackets completing 16 of 30 pass attempts for 202 yards, no TDs, and his fourth INT of the season. Longo explained what he thinks went wrong with the Heisman candidate.

“I think he’d tell you, and I agree, it wasn’t one of his better games,” Longo said. “We probably had more things in this game we want to address than we’ve had in the past.

“In tight games like this, and in important games – and they’re all important at this time because of where we are in the season and what our record is – you have these little things that we talk about all the time.

“As coach speak as it sounds, these little things: foot work; route integrity; staying quiet with your feet in the pocket; all these little things; protecting inside-out on a particular pressure.

“All of these little things we have been getting better at weekly, and last week, we did not handle some of those things well.”

*If UNC thinks Georgia Tech was physical, it might see another level of physicality from the Wolfpack’s defense.

“They are exceptional on defense,” Longo said. “They’re very physical. So, we’re locked in on that.”