TarHeelIllustrated - Mack Brown Addresses Players, Staff Return Plan

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with the media via Zoom on Friday afternoon to discuss the football program’s impending return to Chapel Hill.

The UNC Athletic Department announced Friday morning that members of the coaching staff will be allowed back on campus on June 12. Players will also start returning to campus on the same date, but will have to arrive in four separate groups. These returns will occur on June 12, 19, 26 and 29.

Here are a few notes from Brown’s presser:

*While players and coaches will be allowed back on campus, Brown said meetings will still be conducted via Zoom due to NCAA regulations. He also added that player led practices will be allowed, but coaches will not be allowed to participate.

“They can have player led workouts by themselves, but the meetings with their coaches, even though they’re on campus, still has to be by Zoom, at least through the end of June,” Brown said. “So, they can come by and say hello to their coaches after a workout, but they can’t have in-person football meetings. Those meetings still have to be in Zoom.”

*Nearly 120 UNC football players will be returning to Chapel Hill during an 18-day period and, in turn, will need a place to stay. Brown discussed how housing will be determined, particularly for players who do not live off campus.

“The players that live on campus will be in Parker Dorm for the first month and they’ll have single rooms. And then the players that live off campus will live in their off-campus housing,” Brown said.

*With players returning in waves, coaches will have to determine which players come back at what time. Brown said that process will be determined by a few different factors.

“They’d like to bring in people who are living together,” Brown said. “So, when they test them together, they will be staying together and not bringing in two that are living together, then bringing another one from the outside in because he could have the virus and infect the group as he comes in. So, that is part of the reentry plan that the coaches are having to look at."

“Our poor staff, we met for an hour fifteen, hour and a half this morning and I told them, talk to the players. Who is better off here than they are at home? Who’s having trouble eating at home that could get more nourishment here? Who doesn’t have a place to workout at home so you’ll be safer here? So, we’re looking at the housing, but we’re also looking at the individuals.”

*While all UNC football players and coaches will be back on campus together by June 29, Brown is still uncertain as to when practices and coach led actives will be able to resume.

"We're all waiting on the NCAA oversight committee," Brown said. "All activities are dead except weight lifting with (strength and conditioning) coach (Brian) Hess until July 1. There's been a proposed six-week plan from the AFCA and from a lot of different conferences that has been sent to the NCAA to look at. So, we're kind of waiting to see."