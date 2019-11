CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 56-7 victory over Mercer on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

It was Senior Day, so each senior that was in uniform played, plus the lopsided score enabled the coaches to dig deep into the bench.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-6 on the season while the FCS member Bears finished their season at 4-8.