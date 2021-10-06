Mack Mid-Week: Center, WR, Good Practices, FSU & More

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.





CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following practice Wednesday morning to discuss how his team has practiced this week as it prepares for Florida State’s visit Saturday, the center position, wide receiver Khafre Brown, using the loss at FSU last year as a reference point, what makes the Seminoles dangerous, and much more.

Above is the video of Brown's Q&A session and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*The Autism Society of North Carolina will have a tent in Tar Heel Town on Saturday and will answer questions and help provide resources.

"We'd like for you to go by in honor of the Bateman family, with Jay and Heather, and their wonderful son C.J., who comes out to practice a lot," Brown said, referring to UNC's defensive coordinator, whose son is autistic. "Sally and I have a niece with autism. So, if you get a chance please go by and just look at anything that you can do for research or just education moving forward. That would be great."





*The Tar Heels are coming off a 38-7 win over Duke that had plenty of positives but still some areas of concern. The staff and players are well into the kneading-dough phase of the season working to fix every detail of what has caused them problems so far. That said, Brown is pleased with the team’s effort this week.

“Our practices have been really good, hopefully our team is getting better,” Brown said. “We need to build on what we did last week defensively. We had most of the moments at Georgia Tech were great, (but) those five plays killed us. Last week we had those three or four runs that squirted out early with Durant, then we adjusted to it and pretty much shut them down for the rest of the day. And now can they do it two weeks in a row against a talented team? That’s the big question mark.

“Kicking game, we’re getting closer. Field position was huge last week. We’ve blocked a couple of kicks, we’ve returned some kicks, can we win a game on special teams at some point here. And that’s what we need to do.

“And offensively, we’ve just got to be consistent. We said we’ve been big play, bad play, and we need a consistent running game. And when you can run the ball the rest of it works. If everybody’s at the line of scrimmage, like there were sometimes with Duke, throw it. Throw it and score.

“But at some point during the game, you’re going to have to run the ball, and that’s important.”





*What exactly constitutes as a good practice at this stage of the season?

“When you look at where we are going into the mid-season, they’ve got mid-terms and it could be a lag,” Brown said. “The guys have had energy, they have really competed with each other, they’ve had fun, and I think that’s the biggest thing I’m seeing. We’re starting to practice to a level every day.

“And we’ve got a lot of young guys that are looking better, and we have told the older guys, Iif you don’t play consistently well, these younger guys are getting a lot of practice, we’ll put them in. That’s something you’ve got to understand. We want you to play well, but you’ve had your chance now, if you don’t get it done we’re going to move forward with some other guys.’

“This will be a big week for some people.”





*The center position has been a hot topic the last several days, as UNC used three over its first 20 offensive snaps versus the Blue Devils, eventually settling on Quiron Johnson. However, sophomore Cayden Baker also got his first game reps ever at the position, playing 19 snaps. Baker has been a second-team left tackle, so how have things been with that position this week, and how has Baker responded to getting game reps there and seeing himself on film?

“Cayden did a good job,” Brown said. “We put him in a very unfair position when he hadn’t ever played that position in a game and didn’t get to play much in practice. So, he’s taken a lot of snaps this week in practice, and he’ll just get better and better. And we still have him working at tackle, but at the same time, we want him to start working toward the future at center.

“Q (Johnson) came in and did a good job last week after the early part of the game. And we weren’t sure he was going to play. We were going to try not to play Q last week. But he’s done a good job this week and he’ll start at center for us.”





*Khafre Brown caught 15 passes with two touchdowns last season, but through five games he has only one reception this season, a 75-yard scoring catch-and-run in the Virginia game. Furthermore, while Brown has played 112 snaps, he has been targeted just four times. His snaps have also dropped off, as he played 29 snaps in the opener, 27 each of the next two games, and over the last two weeks, Brown has played just 12 and 17 snaps versus Georgia Tech and Duke, respectively.

What is the explanation for Brown’s lack of production and that he hasn’t been targeted much so far?

“He is improving; he’s been hurt a lot like Antoine (Green), there are some similarities there,” Mack Brown said. “He’s starting to get his confidence. The other thing is, we’ve been sacked a lot on deep throws, so it’s been harder to get as many deep throws where Sam’s (Howell) got time to take his time and get (the ball) there.

“We need Khafre more involved, and we need to get him the deep ball more, because he’s the fastest player on our team.

“And obviously after five games, to all of us, Josh Downs is one of the best players in the country. He’s catching so many balls that people have to give him so much attention moving forward that we’ve got to have more production with the outside guys.”



