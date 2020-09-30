TarHeelIllustrated - Mack Mid-Week: Ezeudu, Antsy, Positive Testing Plan & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media via zoom following Wednesday’s practice as the Tar Heels continue preparing for Saturday’s game at Boston College (3:30 kick). UNC’s coach discussed plenty of different topics including Josh Ezeudu’s possible availability for the game, the team’s travel plans and protocols, their prep for the game after not playing in nearly three weeks and also dealing with mid-terms this week, offensive line depth, more on roster management and much more. Here is Brown’s interview plus some notes and pulled quote from what he had to say:

*The Tar Heels have not played a game since Sept. 12 and are hitting the road this weekend for their first time away from Chapel Hill this season, and on top of that they’re also in the midst of mid-term exams. “These guys have been incredible,” Brown said, referring to his players. “They’ve got COVID, they’ve got social injustice, they’ve got mid-terms, they’ve got travel, which will be different for them this year. They’re lined up for their COVID test right now – their second one of the three that they have for this week. “These guys have really been something. They’re special young people and I can’t wait to watch them play on Saturday.”

*Joshua Ezeudu has practiced this week but still hasn’t been given a full go for Saturday. He will travel with the team, go through warmups in which a decision will be made during that period before the game whether he will play or not. Ezeudu is UNC’s starting left guard but missed the Syracuse game. Brown said a couple of weeks ago Ezeudu would not have played in the Charlotte game nor would he have played had UNC found an opponent for this past weekend. “We’re going to have to wait and see how Josh Ezeudu is in pre-game,” Brown said. “He’s not 100 percent back yet, so that’ll probably be a game-time decision.”



Josh Ezeudu (75) will be a game-time decision Saturday. (Jacob Turner, THI)

*True freshman Desmond Evans missed the Syracuse game, too, but when asked if the injured players from that game were ready to go versus BC, Brown only indicated that Ezeudu was still in question. “Everybody else should be ready to go,” Brown said.

*On Tuesday, Tomon Fox said he’s sensed the players are a bit antsy leading up to what they’re dubbing as a “second opener” this weekend given it will have been so long since they previously played a game. Fox said it mirrors the vibe going into a regular opener. So, has Brown sensed the same thing? “Yes, absolutely, there’s no question,” the coach replied. “And we’re having to look at all the things that you’d talk about in an opening game, we’re going back to it because three weeks is a long time. It’s more like an opening game or a bowl game because you’ve been off so long and you’ve just practiced and tried to keep your conditioning. I think all of that’s been done really well. “Who knows if it’s a better advantage for them to play two weeks in a row and win or for us to have played three weeks ago and been practicing for three weeks. You would think it would be an advantage for them to play instead of being off like us, but any of those things we’re not going to use as an excuse. “That’s why we said it was an opening game and we’re re-starting, and it seems like forever since we played Syracuse. I’ve seen Syracuse play two games since ours. So, I think we’ll all mark 2020 down as a very unique year.”

Tomon Fox (12) and Brown agree the Tar Heels are a bit antsy this week. (Jenna Miller, THI)

*Carolina’s coach said the players are keenly aware that they won’t know if they’re playing this weekend until they get to the stadium and have been given clearance to play the game. That’s football life in the COVID era. But he also said it isn’t just players who could suddenly be out, coaches could test positive and miss games and practices, too. Wednesday morning, Brown acknowledged there is an established plan in place in case he tests positive, but he wasn’t willing to share it with the media, and he explained why. “We do have a plan in place and I’m not planning on having to use it,” Brown said. “The only time I take my mask off is to eat and talk to you all (media). I’m planning on being out there. It would be disruptive to your staff in some ways if you started talking about who would take your place the 10 days that you’d be out and who would be this and who would be that. “So we have a plan. I’ve talked to the coordinators about it and we really haven’t talked that much about it with anybody else other than the one that would be stepping in.”

*THI will have a more in-depth story later this week about UNC’s travel plans and the protocols the players must adhere to, but one of the interesting things that came out of the interview Wednesday morning is that Brown has talked to quite a few programs that have traveled trying to learn what worked for those teams and what didn’t work. “We’ve talked to people every week that have played and asked them what’s different, ‘is there something we need to know,’” Brown said. “And we’ve gotten a few ideas… We constantly talk to people who have had positives and we try to figure out how and why. So, coaches are sharing with each other probably off the field more than ever before. “But the decisions are all made by the medical people. The way I understand it, it’s your local health department and your medical staff.” Brown added they have a committee that includes UNC’s team doctors as well as Rick Steinbacher and Dwight Hollier who work with the Orange County Health Department to see what needs to be done to keep everyone safe. Note: Brown also noted that many officials are no longer using the hand-operated whistles because players complained they couldn’t hear them. So, many have gone back to the traditional whistle.

Brown says depth along the offensive line is his biggest concern right now. (Jacob Turner, THI)