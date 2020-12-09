TarHeelIllustrated - Mack Mid-Week: Prepping For King, Much To Play For & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following Wednesday’s practice as the No. 17 Tar Heels prepare to face No. 10 Miami on the road Saturday afternoon.

Above is the video of Brown’s Q&A session and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*The ACC changed COVID testing last week, so the team now tests on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

*Final exam grades are in and the Tar Heels are near a 3.0, Brown said. Every player is eligible to play in the bowl game.

*The Tar Heels will have a week off following the Miami game and are allowed to leave from Miami with their families. They will return Dec. 19, get tested for COVID and will practice on Dec. 20, which is when they will learn of their bowl destination.

Brown said since it’s likely the players will be in Chapel Hill preparing for a bowl game over Christmas and probably New Year’s, the staff wanted to give them that time with their families while they had a chance.





*Practice has gone well this week, especially compared to last week. Brown said learning to practice at a certain level every week regardless of the opponent is something the program needs to learn how to do, so with a game versus a top-10 team coming up, it’s no surprise the team is having a good week.

“Practice has been great this week,” Brown said. “I told the guys this morning the practice should have been the same last week as it is this week. And when our program gets to where it needs to be, we will not be practicing to the level of the opponent, we’ll be practicing well because we’re trying to get better, and that’s really, really important.”





*It’s not secret the Tar Heels have had some problems dealing with dual-threat quarterbacks, and Miami’s D’Eriq King is one of the best in the nation. Not only has he run for 467 yards and four touchdowns, but he’s passed for 2,334 yards, 20 scores and just four interceptions. This is a tremendous challenge for the Tar Heels.

“It’s really tough, the same a (Notre Dame quarterback) Ian Book,” Brown said. “Here, we talk all week about keeping Ian in the pocket, well it’s easy to say (but) hard to do, and said, ‘when he gets out of the pocket he’s really, really dangerous.’ That’s why he gets out of the piocket…

“When you look at these two quarterbacks, they’re very similar in what Ian does and what D’Eriq does because they can hurt you in so many ways. And the other thing D’Eriq’s done is he’s improved his throwing so much even the first of the year when he was at Houston. He’s a very accurate passer now.

“That’s the key to this ballgame, is you’ve got to stop the running game, as you always do, but you can’t let the quarterback make the plays that he’s been making, and he’s made them against everybody, and you can’t let him do what Ian Book did to us.”

Brown also said that in preparing for King, freshman quarterback Jacolby Criswell has done some simulation stuff versus the first-team defense in practice. He’s the closest player UNC has to King’s skill set.





*As the UNC program continues pushing to take the next step, an essential part of that process is eventually defeating a top-10 team, and the Heels have that chance this weekend.

“We’re playing a game that really matters at the end of the year,” Brown said. “And that’s what you want to be doing. This is championship level stuff because you’re playing for a chance to go to potentially a major bowl. And last year we were trying to get to a bowl on this game, we were just trying to get bowl eligible. So, we’ve put ourselves in a different category right now.”





*Brown believes the ACC is the best conference in the nation this season and laid out his case Wednesday.

“I do think right now that we have the best league in the country with the addition of Notre Dame this year,” Brown said. “You look at Notre Dame, you look at Clemson, you look at Miami, we’ve been up and down but have shown the ability to be really good, and there are a lot of other good teams in our league like us.

“But Miami and Clemson and Notre Dame would be considered great teams right now. They’re three teams in the top 10, and that’s pretty special.”





*With much at stake this weekend, Brown was asked about what the Heels can get out of this game, especially with the possibility the Tar Heels can get to the Orange Bowl with a win and if Notre Dame and Clemson both end up in the CFP. UNC has not played in a major bowl game since capping the 1949 campaign with a loss in the Cotton Bowl. That was Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice’s final season at UNC.

“These seniors four years ago they didn’t go to a bowl,” Brown said. “Three years ago they didn’t go to a bowl. Last year in this week they were fighting to get to a bowl. They didn’t care where they were going. And now they’re playing a top 10 team with a chance to go to a big bowl. So I told them congratulations to you it looks like we’ve got a great chance to get an eleventh game in. Who would thought that would happen?

“But it’s not happening all across the country in a lot of different conferences. So good for them they’ve done that. Knock on wood don’t want to jinx us here. So far we’ve haven’t been the reason anybody has cancelled a game. So good for these guys and the coaches done that. And these guys should be very proud of themselves that they’ve moved this program forward very quickly.

“We are running up that ladder very quickly. We are 17th in one poll and 20th in the other two polls. But in the college football playoff poll we are 17th and with a chance to move up. So the guys understand and today I really watching them practice they are competing and having fun. I said do you realize where you are? Do you realize what you’re doing? Do you realize how special this week is? Did you even think that even last year here you’d be playing a one loss Miami team in the top 10 for a chance at a major bowl.

“So, I want them to be proud of themselves but I also want them to understand getting here is one thing. There is a next step by winning the game. And nobody expects us to win. I saw on the college football playoff show last night they already got Miami and Texas A&M written in for the Orange Bowl. So I thought that was nice of them to help me with motivation.”





*Deana King contributed to this report.











