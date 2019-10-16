CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown met with the media following practice Wednesday morning to discuss how his team has prepared for Saturday’s game at Virginia Tech and more.

*Practice has been good this week. There’s a carryover from the great week of practice from before the Clemson game and the very good Thursday before Georgia Tech, which came the day after Brown’s “hamburger eaters” comment.

*Brown said he’s looking forward to taking the Heels to Blacksburg because it will be a great atmosphere, the stadium will be full and tech has a “good team” that has played its best football the last two games.

*He’s very happy with how well the defensive front has played of late, the OL has to be more consistent and the kicking game needs work. Brown noted the need to generate more big returns and also said Jonathan Kim has gotten some extra opportunities to kick in practice this week.

Brown was concerned with one of Noah Ruggles’ misses at Georgia Tech so Kim, a freshman from Virginia, got an extended look Wednesday.

“(Ruggles) missed one in practice yesterday so today I let Jonathan Kim kick and both of them made it,” Brown said. “We’re just constantly looking at – I’ve always said, kickers need to make them, that’s the important thing. Why kick? And that’s one of the reasons when you cross the 50, if it’s close, I usually go fourth downs because I can’t stand missed kicks, they’re such a momentum killer.”

*Brown also noted that Michael Rubino, who has a sore leg, booted just one kickoff out of the end zone at Georgia Tech. “Modern day, you need to kick it in the end zone,” Brown said. “Most people are.”

While both kickers are getting a look, a determining on who will kick against the Hokies will be more or less a game-time decision. The kickers will be evaluated on every kick right through warmups Saturday and a decision will then be made.



