CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown held his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center, only that this was in the afternoon and three days before the Tar Heels take on Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

Brown discussed what his team did during the open week, various position, groups, Thursday games and how it changes routines, the Pitt Panthers and much more.

Here are some excerpts from what Brown had to say, plus the full presser is above:





*The Tar Heels are 6-0 versus Pittsburgh since it joined the ACC with three of the wins coming at Heinz Field. Does Brown believe there’s anything to the streak, perhaps something he and his staff can get from the previous success UNC has had versus the Panthers?

“One of the things that really intrigues me is why universities have streaks against other universities. I’ve never figured it out… that one always gets me. We talked about the streak at Georgia Tech being very difficult for us and what you do if you’re them is you get tired of it and you try to change it but, if you’re us, you try to keep it going.”





*Junior tight end Garrett Walston has gone from third string a year ago to starter this fall and is the clear owner of that spot and has been since the opener. Why has the Wilmington native been able to keep his hold as the starter there?

“Garrett has gotten much stronger. He wasn’t a very good blocker last year, so it was hard to put him in a lot. And now he’s worked so hard in the weight room, he’s gotten his strength and he runs really well and he’s tall and he’s got length and he’s got really good reach and ball catching skills.

“So, he’s fast enough to get open, he’s got the big body to shield himself from linebackers and safeties, and he’s tough and he can catch. And I think the biggest difference is his ability and willingness to block.”





*There’s no question the linebacker group has been the biggest positive surprise this season. Brown said Monday he wasn’t sure how they would play and was even a bit surprised the Tar Heels defeated South Carolina in the opener because of the massive question mark that hung over the linebackers. So, aside from them, what or individual players have positively surprised him the most so far this season?

“(Defensive tackle) Ray Vohasek is picking it up, and he’s so quick on the inside I think he’s got a chance to help us here in the next three weeks. (Defensive tackle) Jahlil Taylor. I think they’ve got a chance…

“Offensively, I think the most improved three players for me are Beau Corrales, Garrett Walston and Marcus McKethan. We weren’t sure any of those three would be players for us when we started in the fall and all three of them have had a lot of good snaps for us.”





*A national focus on officiating mistakes has been one of the storylines of this college football season. Have the refs gotten worse or is the fact we see more of what happens during a game with the added cameras, angles and technology simply exposed it more?

“We know everything now because we can replay a play so many times that we know exactly what happened. And these officials are guys that have full-time jobs during the week and they run out and they do this on the weekend and the game is so fast now. Things are happening so quickly they can’t see it and that’s why I wish that the guy upstairs would make a decision if it is a critical game-changing play….

“We want the game to be right and the coaches are held accountable, the players are held accountable and, to me, it helps the officials if we have that call upstairs. If it’s an absolute pass interference call and the guy on the field misses it, call down and say I got video here it's pass interference, throw the flag. I wish that’s what we could do. I think that’s the only way to get it right.”



