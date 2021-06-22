Class of 2023 offensive tackle Joshua Miller from Life Christian Academy in Chester, VA, was one of the 70-plus prospects that attended the invite-only Mack Brown Showcase Camp on Saturday at the Bill Koman PracticeFacility at North Carolina.

On Monday, the 6-foot-3, 323-pounder announced he has received an offer from the Tar Heel coaching staff. Miller also has offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech among others.



