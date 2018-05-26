TarHeelIllustrated.com

Tar Heel Illustrated recently caught up with Simpson to see where his recruitment stands.

The 6-2 205-pound back was offered by the Tar Heels in mid-April his visit to Chapel Hill. A few days later, South Carolina offered the Maverick star. He has picked up a couple more offers in May.

Class of 2020 running back Trenton Simpson of Mallard Creek High in Charlotte recently took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill to check out the facilities and meet up with the UNC coaching staff.

How many offers do you currently have?

“I have 4 offers now. I have received offers from Colorado State and Charlotte to go along with

UNC and South Carolina.”

Has UNC been in contact with you recently?

“Yes, once they offered I went up there for a visit.”

How was the visit?

“The visit was great. I really like it up there at UNC.”

What coaches did you speak to?

“I spoke with Coach Thigpen and Coach Gillespie.”

Was that the first time you have met them?

“Yes, it was.”

What are your impressions of them?

“I felt we had a good bond and hopefully we will continue to build off the visit.”

Are you going to camp there?

“I don’t know yet. I’ll have to speak with my parents on that.”