Max Johnson is getting closer, Belichick says

CHAPEL HILL – Max Johnson is getting closer to full competition, but he isn’t there quite yet.

North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday during a summer press conference that Johnson is grinding his way back but isn’t at fully health enough to enter competition for the starting quarterback job with the Tar Heels.

Johnson was lost for last the season after suffering a horrific broken leg with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter of the Tar Heels’ season opening win at Minnesota. Initially, sources inside the UNC program questioned whether Johnson could ever play football again.

He remained in a Minneapolis hospital for two weeks and had six surgeries before being released and returning to Chapel Hill. Since, the rehab process has been grueling with very little information on his progress. Belichick didn’t outline any definitives Tuesday but offered some optimism.

“So, Max is doing very well,” the first-year Carolina coach said inside the Kenan Football Center. “His rehab has been long and I have a lot of admiration for him. I mean it was a tough injury but nobody’s worked harder than he has. He certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring.

“We’ll see exactly where he is when things start. But it’s a whole lot closer and we certainly expect to see him out there. So, it’s been very encouraging.”

Johnson has released multiple videos on social media over the last few months showing him working out. The most recent one a few weeks ago was the most complete. He was doing plenty of drills moving laterally and throwing the ball some on the run.