CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized for their standout performances in Week 6 of the season. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, N.C.

Maye completed 33-of-47 passes for a season-high 442 yards and three touchdowns in North Carolina’s 40-7 win over Syracuse. He added 55 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. Carolina amassed 424 yards of total offense in the first half, including 280 through the air from Maye. By the end of the game, UNC piled up a season-high 644 yards.

RECEIVER – Nate McCollum, North Carolina, WR, Atlanta, Ga.

McCollum helped to spearhead a North Carolina offense that put up 40 points in a home win over Syracuse. The wide receiver recorded seven receptions for 135 yards, an average of 19.6 yards per catch, with a long of 48 yards in the conference win. The weekly honor is his second of the season.