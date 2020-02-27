CHAPEL HILL – John Lilly joined Mack Brown’s staff at North Carolina just two weeks ago, but he’s been in his job for about 10 days and is getting to know the lay of the land.

On Wednesday, Lilly met with the media to discuss elements of his career including recruiting to Florida State and Georgia, working for some legendary coaches, what he learned coaching in the NFL, some of his philosophies and more.

Here are some notes and quotes from what UNC’s new tight ends coach had to say at the Kenan Football Center:





*Lilly had tremendous success recruiting at Florida State and Georgia, as noted in a piece we recently ran. He was Bobby Bowden’s recruiting coordinator and played a significant role on UGA’s staff. Among the notable players he brought to both programs were some of the top prospects in North Carolina, so Lilly was asked more specifically about recruiting in his new state while at those other posts.

“When I was at Florida State those are the things that kind of changes yearly in terms of recruiting areas. When I was at Florida State, I probably had North Carolina as one of my what I would call secondary area because we were always going to focus in-state first. But (it was) as a secondary area, the majority of my time that I was there as a full-time coach, which was 10 years’ worth.

“At Georgia, we did some area things and I had some of North Carolina and it varied year to year what part of the state that was. We also did some positional things, so there were some guys in this state that I ended up recruiting – one of them is on the team right now (tight end Garrett Walston).”





*Lilly has worked on two big-time college staffs and spent the last several years in the NFL, so what is his philosophy and what does he bring to UNC?

“I think you’ve got to be a detail-oriented stickler for the little things. I love the fundamentals of it, I love the preparation of it. The games are fun, don’t get me wrong, but that’s really the time for the players to go do what they’ve done and put all the work in to be able to do.

“So, I love the preparation day-to-day, all of it, quite frankly. I love this time of year. I love the spring when you’re working on the fundamentals and trying to build your team to what it’s going to be…

“I’ve always thought of myself as a team player, so as I’ve been here a week-and-a-half I’m still trying to figure out where that fit is and all those things. Offensively, obviously this offense has a tremendous opportunity to be very explosive.”





*UNC’s tight ends combined to catch 18 passes last season, so they weren’t a big part of the offense from a receiving standpoint, but with a senior in Walston and some young guys in the tight ends room, what does Lilly see in his group and how does he see the tight ends working in UNC’s offense?

“It’s a really exciting room to me because of the dynamic of it. I don’t know where the guys in the middle are or were or whatever, but you’ve got a senior there in Garrett… if he’s wired the right way, if I can get him there and if he can work to do it, then he should have his best year this year.

“I’m still buzzing through a lot of the tape from last year, but he played a lot last year, so my expectations are for him to be at his best, to be the leader of the room, to be a leader on the team as a whole and to show up every day with a sense of urgency to get better.

“And then you’ve got a cluster of younger guys that I think – potential’s that dangerous word we always talk about, but I think there’s potential in the room. Kamari Morales has been here, played a little bit last year, and I think that’s a good rule they have now that you can play a little bit and still you can redshirt. He’s a hungry young guy from what I’ve been able to determine in a week and a half.

“And then you’ve got the two early enrollees… trying to get John (Copenhaver) and Kendall (Karr) out there and try to get them up to speed and see what they can do and throw it all at them and see what sticks. I’m excited about the room.

“As far as the offense and the tight end’s role in the offense, I’ll say it this way, and I don’t want this to sound bad, I don’t care how many balls they catch, how many touchdowns they score or whatever. I know this, the bottom line every Saturday the only thing you want is to have more points on the board than the other team.”





*Lilly has worked for a legend in Bowden, a highly successful coach at an SEC power program and now works for Brown, another Hall of Famer. What are some similarities between such great coaches he’s seen that sets them apart from other coaches?

“I think they’re all great men, and that probably goes before being a great coach, but they are also great coaches. I’ve been really blessed in my career because they’re all Hall of Fame-caliber coaches; a couple are already there, and I think coach Richt, if he doesn’t get in that will be criminal… I think there are some common things the way they treat people and their attention to detail and the things they try to do.”





*Many college football players go to school thinking they may have a chance to one day play in the NFL, more probably hope to, so Lilly’s background that now includes coaching in the NFL is something he can use to his advantage, as can the Carolina staff. So how did his time in the league make him a better coach and does he think it will help him better gain the trust of his players?

“They are the best of the best in the sport of football and that’s fun to be around guys like that. In time, they can probably do just about anything you ask them to do, the other part of it is being around that is you also know if you don’t work at a really high level and you don’t prepare them for every possibility and all the different things they can see and get them to be the best they can be, somebody’s going to eat your lunch on Sunday afternoon and it’s not going to be a lot of fun.

“And I think when you get into the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Coastal Division, it’s the same… Somebody told me there’s been seven different champions in the Coastal Division in the last seven years, the NFL would love that.

“You’ve got to prepare your guys at a high level, you really can leave no stone unturned and get them good at the little things.”





*Some football coaches prefer to recruit football-only athletes, but some like recruiting kids that play other sports for a variety of reasons, among them the increased agilities that go with being effective in different high school sports. So, what does Lilly prefer?

“I love guys, personally, that play all different kinds of sports. I think you get the chance to compete year-round… I think the more they compete, the more they can do, I think that’s great.”



