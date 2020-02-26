CHAPEL HILL - New North Carolina special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt met with the media for the first time Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center ahead of the start of spring practice on March 17.

Among the topics Dewitt discussed were his cancer battle, recruiting experience, special teams philosophy, identifying his player's skillsets, outside linebacker components and much more.

Here are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:





*Dewitt came to UNC after a two-year stint as the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Nebraska. In January of 2019, however, Dewitt was diagnosed with throat cancer and went through 38 rounds of radiation, three rounds of chemotherapy and lost over 100 pounds during his treatment process before returning to the sideline cancer-free last August.

With all that finally behind him, Dewitt is back fully healthy and feeling better than he has in a long time.

“I feel as good as I’ve felt before I was initially diagnosed,” he said. “So, that part is really, really good. My energy levels are back to where they need to be I think. I was a little bit depleted probably this last year if I was the be 100 percent honest with you.”

He also has a greater appreciation for coaching and is having more fun doing what he loves now more than ever before.

“It’s so much more fun,” he said. “Not that it was never not fun, I think coach (Mack) Brown talked on it a little bit, but sometimes you get caught up in the moment and the inertia of the grind if that makes sense… my appreciation and excitement level is as high as it’s ever been.”





*With over 20 years of coaching experience across the US, including stints in Florida, Iowa, Michigan, New York and Nebraska, Dewitt’s recruiting net has been wide in his career.

Most of Dewitt’s coaching experience has been in the state of Florida as he spent two seasons at Florida Atlantic from 2012 to 2013 and two seasons at Central Florida from 2018 to 2019.

Dewitt discussed his vast experience recruiting in the Sunshine State and what areas he’s familiar with the most.

“Most of my career I’ve recruited essentially really Broward County, Palm Beach County, Collier, Lee County, most of the time just north of Dade County, north of Miami up to Tampa and Orlando has been most of my career throughout recruiting,” Dewitt said.

He also discussed his ties to the Myrtle Beach area and where he expects to recruit the most in North Carolina now that he’s at UNC.

“As the years have gone on, I’ve gotten more and more into the Atlanta area,” Dewitt said. “Obviously, being here at UNC, I’ll have a part of the northwest border of North Carolina. I’m still learning my geography in terms of where that is exactly. So, from that standpoint, it’s really cool for me. Obviously, there will be some connections for me down in Myrtle Beach with my family. Essentially half the football coaches in that part of the country are related to me in some way, shape, or form.”









*UNC Coach Mack Brown said during his press conference Wednesday that Dewitt will be able to utilize any player on the roster for his special teams groups. This is something you don’t see often and an element Dewitt has only experienced once before during his coaching tenure.

Dewitt spoke about his special teams philosophy and the pros of having access to the entire roster.

“What we try to do special teams-wise, we try to make it competent and simple. Meaning that it’s competent in the fact that we can handle a variety of situations but simple enough that I can grab somebody off the sideline and say, ‘hey, you need to go in there and do this right now, so and so’s got a pulled hammy’ and you’re not worried about them being able to execute their job.

“I always believe that simple minds make for fast feet. So, for me, what I’d like to be able to do when we have the entire team in there is that, whether it’s the first string or third string slot receiver, whether it’s the first string or the third string outside backer, those guys are all going to be out there competing. And, when you get a different level of competition on those guys, then you find out that your team elevates a little bit in terms of everything they do.”





*Since arriving in Chapel Hill some seven weeks ago, Dewitt has understandably focused a lot of his attention on getting to know the strengths and weaknesses of the players he now has at his disposal.

Dewitt has done so by watching film of every game from last season in order and by focusing on certain games, plays and sequences in particular.

“I watched it chronologically, game to game…, and then I watched it in several defensive calls,” he said. “So, you can find, how did that person progress throughout the course of the season? Did he plateau? Who plateaued when and maybe why did they plateau at certain points or did that person just keep progressing as he went through the season.

“And then you go back again and you watch it from a cut up standpoint. Alright, hey, he’s the apex player in this play and you watch 45 plays of that in a row. What was he good at, what was he not good at? So then you can kind of identify a skillset as it progressed. Was that skillset getting better throughout the course of the season or was it not? So, you can identify skillsets for each different kid and you can attack those skillsets and try to build them up as best as you can.”





*Dewitt also broke down the three components of what makes a good outside linebacker in his system. And, while they are basically the same across the country, he explained how they can vary from conference to conference.

“There’s three components, there’s edge, rush and cover,” Dewitt said. “Those are really the three components for an outside backer. Can you set an edge in the rush, in the run game? So, if you’re looking in the Big Ten, you’ll probably want to go edge first, rush second, cover third. You’re looking in the ACC, you’ll probably go can you rush first, can you set an edge and can you survive in coverage?

“Each part and each league that you’re in, those elements intermix a little bit as of which one’s number one, which one’s number two and which one’s number three, but all three of those elements are going to be there.”



