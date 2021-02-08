TarHeelIllustrated - Miami-UNC Postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Miami at North Carolina men’s basketball game will be postponed. The game was originally scheduled to be played today, Monday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.

The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools, who mutually concluded the game could not move forward today. Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The Daily Tar Heel reported Monday that UNC basketball players Armando Bacot and Day'Ron Sharpe were with students on Frankin Street following the Tar Heels' 91-87 win at Duke on Saturday night, and the players were not wearing masks.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday the players were being tested and UNC Coach Roy Williams would have a statement following the game versus the Hurricanes. UNC has not yet released a statement.

Multiple reports have indicated Miami was not comfortable playing the game, as just two days have passed since Bacot and Sharpe were in a crowd of students, and the CDC still suggests people quarantine for up to 14 days after being in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

However, in this case, it's uncertain the UNC players were in contact with anyone who was positive.

“We are disappointed that tonight’s game against Miami is postponed and hope that every effort will be made to re-schedule the game," UNC DIrector of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said in a statement released at 5:40 pm.

