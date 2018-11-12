CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora said Monday had starting quarterback Nathan Elliott been injured at any time during Saturday’s loss at Duke, walk-on Manny Miles would have gone in the game, not true freshman Cade Fortin.

Yet, it was Fortin, who had been out since the Virginia Tech game a month earlier with a knee injury, whom the staff put into the game for UNC’s final play, a last-gasp 39-yard Hail Mary in an attempt to tie the Blue Devils as the clock expired.

Fortin hadn’t dressed for a game since the loss to the Hokies, in which he was injured in the second quarter, so it was a bit of a surprise seeing him trot onto the field for the final play.

“Cade was going to be used in an emergency situation,” Fedora said Monday, during his weekly press conference at the Kenan Football Center. “If something happened early in the game, we probably would have gone with Manny there in that situation and Cade was going to be an emergency situation.”

Questions immediately surfaced regarding the decision to use Fortin, especially since it was the third game Fortin has now played, so he can only play in one more if the staff is intent on preserving his redshirt. If he plays in each of the final two contests, he will lose his redshirt and be a sophomore next season.

The other issue centered around Fortin’s health. If he was healthy enough to play in that situation, why wasn’t he used earlier in the game when the Tar Heels had a seven-possession stretch in which they managed just 23 yards of offense? Thus, if he was too hurt to play earlier in the game, why risk it at the end of the game?