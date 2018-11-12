Miles, Not Fortin, Would Have Been The Emergency QB
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora said Monday had starting quarterback Nathan Elliott been injured at any time during Saturday’s loss at Duke, walk-on Manny Miles would have gone in the game, not true freshman Cade Fortin.
Yet, it was Fortin, who had been out since the Virginia Tech game a month earlier with a knee injury, whom the staff put into the game for UNC’s final play, a last-gasp 39-yard Hail Mary in an attempt to tie the Blue Devils as the clock expired.
Fortin hadn’t dressed for a game since the loss to the Hokies, in which he was injured in the second quarter, so it was a bit of a surprise seeing him trot onto the field for the final play.
“Cade was going to be used in an emergency situation,” Fedora said Monday, during his weekly press conference at the Kenan Football Center. “If something happened early in the game, we probably would have gone with Manny there in that situation and Cade was going to be an emergency situation.”
Questions immediately surfaced regarding the decision to use Fortin, especially since it was the third game Fortin has now played, so he can only play in one more if the staff is intent on preserving his redshirt. If he plays in each of the final two contests, he will lose his redshirt and be a sophomore next season.
The other issue centered around Fortin’s health. If he was healthy enough to play in that situation, why wasn’t he used earlier in the game when the Tar Heels had a seven-possession stretch in which they managed just 23 yards of offense? Thus, if he was too hurt to play earlier in the game, why risk it at the end of the game?
Any second thoughts by Fedora?
“Well, if you look back on it, we didn’t win the game and we didn’t complete the pass so you just say no, there was no reason to put him in the game and you move on,” the coach said.
But, what about the aforementioned personal component regarding Fortin?
“We knew that he would get the ball there and he moved around well enough to be able to get the ball there,” Fedora replied. “He threw the ball down and got it into the end zone, which is what we needed him to do.”
Fortin has now played in three games, getting eight snaps at the end of a loss at East Carolina in September, starting versus Virginia Tech and playing 40 snaps before being injured, and one snap this past weekend at Wallace Wade Stadium.
As it stands, does Fedora have an idea how the staff would handle an emergency situation at quarterback this weekend versus Western Carolina if Elliott happens to go down?
“We don’t know that yet,” Fedora replied.
No decision has been made about redshirting Fortin, yet. Obviously, he can only play in one of UNC’s remaining games to preserve the redshirt, but it sounds like he will be used if necessary and the staff believes he can get the job done.
“We’ll see what happens this week,” Fedora said. “If we need to use him and he’s healthy enough than we will and if not we won’t.”