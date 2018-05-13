Class of 2019 running back Charles Mincy, Jr. has moved from across the nation from California to Charlotte (NC). The 5-10 180 pound 3-star has enrolled at Mallard Creek High where he will join an already powerful football program. The Mavericks under Coach Mike Palmieri is among the nation's leaders in sending prospects to Division 1 schools. Mincy has several offers and is hoping to pick up some more offers from schools in his new region.

NCPreps.com caught up with Mincy, Jr. and got the latest information on him and his recruitment. He goes into detail in the video below why he moved to Charlotte and what's on the horizon with him for the upcoming season.