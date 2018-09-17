CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina released its depth chart Monday for Saturday’s home game versus ACC Coastal Division foe Pittsburgh, which will kickoff at 12:20 PM at Kenan Stadium.

UNC enters the game 0-2 and coming off an unexpected open date, due to Hurricane Florence, and Pitt is 2-1 and coming off a 24-19 win over Georgia Tech. This will be UNC’s first home game and Pitt’s first road game.

Not playing or even practicing since Wednesday morning gave the staff some times to get a head start on preparing for the Panthers.



“As a coaching staff, we were able to sit down and start watching Pitt earlier, because we found out on Tuesday,” Fedora said. “They still had a game to play on Saturday. We were still able to start watching more tape on them.”

Fedora wasn't interested in speaking about positives given the degree of destruction by the storm, but did acknowledge one thing.

“It’s an unforeseen break and we’ve got to turn it into a positive,” Fedora said. “It enabled some guys to maybe get healed up, get extra rest as we go (into) the rest of the season.”

Here is this week’s depth chart with some notes and quotes from UNC Coach Larry Fedora’s weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center: