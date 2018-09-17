Monday Depth Chart, Notes & Quotes
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina released its depth chart Monday for Saturday’s home game versus ACC Coastal Division foe Pittsburgh, which will kickoff at 12:20 PM at Kenan Stadium.
UNC enters the game 0-2 and coming off an unexpected open date, due to Hurricane Florence, and Pitt is 2-1 and coming off a 24-19 win over Georgia Tech. This will be UNC’s first home game and Pitt’s first road game.
Not playing or even practicing since Wednesday morning gave the staff some times to get a head start on preparing for the Panthers.
“As a coaching staff, we were able to sit down and start watching Pitt earlier, because we found out on Tuesday,” Fedora said. “They still had a game to play on Saturday. We were still able to start watching more tape on them.”
Fedora wasn't interested in speaking about positives given the degree of destruction by the storm, but did acknowledge one thing.
“It’s an unforeseen break and we’ve got to turn it into a positive,” Fedora said. “It enabled some guys to maybe get healed up, get extra rest as we go (into) the rest of the season.”
Here is this week’s depth chart with some notes and quotes from UNC Coach Larry Fedora’s weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center:
OFFENSE
Comment: UNC ranks No. 106 nationally averaging 348 yards per game. The rushing offense is No. 80 (162.5 yards per game), the pass efficiency is No. 127 and UNC is No. 117 in scoring offense at 18.5 points per game.
Left Tackle
51 – William Sweet (6-7, 300, Jr.)
72 – Mason Veal (6-6, 315, Jr.)
Left Guard
58 – Nick Polino (6-4, 310, Jr.)
57 – Tyler Pritchett (6-2, 290, Soph.)
Center
55 – Jay-Jay McCargo (6-3, 305, Soph.)
70 – Johnathan Trull (6-4, 310, Sr.)
Right Guard
76 – William Barnes (6-5, 330, True Fr.) OR
56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 325, RS Fr.)
Comment: Barnes has played 89 snaps while Ross has played 55. Barnes has also graded out notably higher than Ross.
Right Tackle
67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 310, Jr.)
75 – Jonathan Ezeudu (6-5, 335, True Fr.)
Tight End/Y
86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 255, Jr.) OR
82 - Brandon Fritts (6-4, 240, Sr.) OR
80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 245, Jr.)
Comments: UNC’s tight ends have combined for three receptions for 21 yards. In total, Jake Bargas has been targeted twice and Carl Tucker just three times. Tucker has two catches for 3 yards while Bargas has one for 18 yards.
Quarterback
11 – Nathan Elliott (6-1, 215, Jr.)
12 - Chazz Surratt (6-3, 215, Soph.)
6 – Cade Fortin (6-3, 210, True Fr.) OR
10 - Jace Ruder (6-2, 220, True Fr.)
Comment: Elliott is 37-74 passing on the season with 356 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Only two of his passes have been drops by the receivers, he has not yet been sacked, but he’s been under presser for 19 pass attempts, and he’s completed just four of those passes. His NFL passer rating is 45.8.
Tailback
2 – Jordon Brown (5-10, 200, Jr.) OR
8 – Michael Carter (5-9, 195, Soph.) OR
24 – Antonio Williams (5-10, 210 Jr.)
Comment: Brown has 19 carries for 94 yards (4.9 average) with a touchdown and seven of his runs garnering first downs. Williams has run the ball 23 times for 143 yards (6.2 average) with a touchdown and five runs netting first downs. Combined, the pair has carried the ball 42 times for 237 yards for an average of 5.6 yards per attempt. Note that Brown has had runs of 21 and 20 yards and Williams has had runs of 48 and 30 yards.
Wide Receiver
17 – Anthony Ratliff-Williams (6-1, 205, Jr.)
4 - Rontavius Groves (5-11, 180, Soph.)
13 - Antoine Green (6-3, 195, True Fr.)
Comment: Ratliff-Williams has just seven receptions on the season despite being targeted 19 times. He had three receptions at Cal despite being targeted nine times, and four catches at ECU with 10 targets.
Wide Receiver
88 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Soph.)
21 – Dyami Brown (6-2, 185, True Fr.)
85 – Roscoe Johnson (6-2, 190, Soph.)
Wide Receiver
48 – Thomas Jackson (5-11, 200 Sr.) OR
19 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 185, Soph.)
5 - Austyn Chestnut (5-9, 195, RS Fr.)
DEFENSE
Comment: The Tar Heels are ranked No. 86 nationally in total defense allowing 394.5 yards per contest. They are No. 97 in rushing defense (190 yards per game), No, 51 in pass efficiency defense and No. 98 in scoring defense, allowing 32.5 points per outing.
Defensive End
53 – Malik Carney (6-3, 245, Sr.)
33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 245, Jr.)
Comment: Carney will sit out the Pittsburgh game serving the second of his three-game suspension. In his absence at ECU, true freshman Chris Collins played 27 snaps at end and redshirt freshman Jake Lawler played 15 snaps. Cater played 45 snaps at ECU, 12 more than what was his career high for a game.
Defensive Tackle
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-1, 310, Jr.)
49 - Jeremiah Clarke (6-5, 315, Sr.)
Defensive Tackle
55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-4, 285, Jr.)
97 - Jalen Dalton (6-6, 300, Sr.)
Comment: Dalton has played 63 snaps so far registering 8 tackles, six of which have been stops of less than average gains by the opposition.
Defensive End
12 – Tomon Fox (6-3, 250 Soph.)
94 – Tyler Powell (6-4, 270 Sr.)
Will Linebacker
36 - Cole Holcomb (6-1, 235, Sr.)
4 - Allen Artis (6-1, 220, Sr.)
Comment: Holcomb is tied on the team for second the most defensive snaps so far with 144. He’s tied for the team lead with 12 tackles.
Mike Linebacker
7 – Jonathan Smith (6-1, 230, Jr.)
30 – Matthew Flint (6-1, 235, True Fr.)
Comment: Smith has played 66 snaps registering 5 tackles, two of which were sacks.
Sam Linebacker
3 – Dominique Ross (6-3, 220, Jr.)
44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 220, RS Fr.)
Comment: Ross has played 133 snaps and has 10 tackles and four pass breakups on the season.
Cornerback
26 – C.J. Cotman (5-10, 175, Soph.)
5 – Patrice Rene (6-2, 205, Jr.)
Free Safety
1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 210, Jr.)
11 – Myles Wolfolk (6-0, 195, Soph.)
Strong Safety
29 - J.K. Britt (6-0, 200, Sr.)
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Soph.)
Comment: Britt is tied on the team for the second most defensive snaps so far with 144. He’s tied for the team lead with 12 tackles.
Cornerback
9 – K.J. Sails (5-11, 175, Jr.)
8 – Greg Ross (6-1, 175, Soph.) OR
Nickelback
27 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, True Fr.) OR
6 – Bryson Richardson (6-0, 180, True Fr.)
Comment: Ten defensive backs have played so far for the Tar Heels with the following snap count breakdown, and note these are just defensive snaps, special teams plays are not included: Rene 150; Britt 144; Sails 114; Morrison 108; Myles Wolfolk 83; Dorn 73; Cotman 71; Richardson 35; Ford 33 and Corey Bell Jr. 15.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Comment: Jones is 5-5 on field goals with three going for 42 yards or longer and is 3-3 on PATs. Lent has punted 12 times averaging a net of 42.6 yards per kick. Ratliff-Williams is averaging 19.5 yards on six kickoff returns with a long of 26 yards, and Newsome has returned four punts for 31 yards with a long of 27 yards.
Place-kicker
98 - Freeman Jones (6-0, 205, Sr.)
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-3, 175, RS Fr.)
Kickoff Specialist
98 - Freeman Jones (6-0, 205, Sr.)
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-3, 175, RS Fr.)
Punter
91 – Hunter Lent (6-5, 240, Sr.)
94 - Michael Selsor (6-1, 210, Jr.)
Deep Snapper
41 - Kyle Murphy (6-2, 245, Sr.) - PK
61 - Tommy Bancroft (6-4, 230, Sr.) – P
Holder
16 – Manny Miles (6-0, 210, Sr.)
Kickoff Return
17 – Anthony Ratliff-Williams (6-1, 205, Jr.)
19 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 185, Soph.)
Punt Return
19 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 185, Soph.)
17 – Anthony Ratliff-Williams (6-1, 205, Jr.)