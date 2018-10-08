Monday Depth Chart, Notes & Quotes
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina released its depth chart Monday for Saturday’s home game versus ACC Coastal Division foe Virginia Tech, which will kickoff at 7:00 pm at Kenan Stadium in what is just the Tar Heels’ second home game of the season.
UNC enters the game 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. By kickoff, it will have been 16 days since the Heels last played, which was a 47-10 loss at Miami. The Hokies are 3-2 overall though 2-0 in the ACC. They are coming off a 45-23 home loss to Notre Dame.
Tech has won the last two meetings with the Tar Heels by scores of 34-3 and 59-7.
There were no changes again to the depth chart this week.
Virginia Tech has changed quite a bit on offense over the last few weeks, with Ryan Willis taking over at quarterback for injured Josh Jackson. The Hokies are throwing the ball a lot, something UNC Coach Larry Fedora spoke about during Monday’s weekly press conference at the Kenan Football Center.
“I’ve looked at a lot of film on them,” Fedora said. “I think the new quarterback is doing a really nice job for them, he throws the ball really well. I think there are probably fewer quarterback runs, just base runs. It doesn’t mean he won’t run the ball, but I think they had more called quarterback runs with the other quarterback.”
The Hokies have been known for a couple of decades for playing physical, stingy defense under Bud Foster. But they’ve struggled this season, giving up 49 and 45 points in losses to Old Dominion and Notre Dame, respectively.
But Fedora knows Foster’s track record and expects more of the same Saturday.
“They’re young in some places over there on defense, but Bud’s always going to do a great job. He’s going to have his guys ready to play and they’re always going to do things a little bit different than a lot of other teams and they’re always going to be very well prepared.”
Note: This was the quickest Fedora weekly presser (9:06) we can recall, and it focused on only a couple of players, so there's only one comment below but plenty of facts and notes.
OFFENSE
Comment: UNC is ranked No. 90 nationally in total offense averaging 377.8 yards per game. The rushing offense is No. 64 at 178.3 yards per contest and the passing game efficiency is No. 124. UNC is also No. 127 on third-down conversion at 29.5 percent, No. 75 in red zone offense, No 127 in first downs accumulated, and No. 104 in time of possession at 27.53.
Left Tackle
51 – William Sweet (6-7, 300, Jr.)
72 – Mason Veal (6-6, 315, Jr.)
Left Guard
58 – Nick Polino (6-4, 310, Jr.)
57 – Tyler Pritchett (6-2, 290, Soph.)
Comment: UNC has run 14 plays right over the left guard averaging 9.9 yards per attempt, the msot of any hole along the offensive line.
Center
55 – Jay-Jay McCargo (6-3, 305, Soph.)
70 – Johnathan Trull (6-4, 310, Sr.)
Right Guard
76 – William Barnes (6-5, 330, True Fr.) OR
56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 325, RS Fr.)
Comment: UNC has run the ball over the right guard hole than any other (24), averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.
Right Tackle
67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 310, Jr.)
75 – Jonathan Ezeudu (6-5, 335, True Fr.)
Tight End/Y
86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 255, Jr.) OR
82 - Brandon Fritts (6-4, 240, Sr.) OR
80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 245, Jr.)
Comment: UNC’s tight ends have been targeted a combined 12 times with 6 receptions going for 59 yards. Together, they have managed just two receiving first downs.
Quarterback
11 – Nathan Elliott (6-1, 215, Jr.)
12 - Chazz Surratt (6-3, 215, Soph.)
6 – Cade Fortin (6-3, 210, True Fr.) OR
10 - Jace Ruder (6-2, 220, True Fr.)
Comment: Nathan Elliott is 74-129 (57.4 percent) passing with 759 yards, 3 TDS and 4 INT. Amazingly, 40 of his 74 completed passes have been thrown behind the line of scrimmage, as he’s 40-41 on those passes, meaning Elliott is 34-88 (38.6 percent) on his other 88 pass attempts. He's 17-30 on passes between 1 and 9 yards downfield, 14-22 on passes between 10 and 19 yards downfield, and he's 5-24 on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.
Regarding Surratt's performance at Miami, in which he was 4-10 for 10 yards and 3 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, Fedora said: “It was just a decision-making process, that’s all it was, it was just processing and making the right decision based on what he saw.”
Tailback
2 – Jordon Brown (5-10, 200, Jr.) OR
8 – Michael Carter (5-9, 195, Soph.) OR
24 – Antonio Williams (5-10, 210 Jr.)
Comment: The Tar Heels have run the ball 130 times so far averaging 5.5 yards per attempt with 30 of the runs going as explosive runs (10 yards or more).
*Of Antonio Williams’ 44 rushing attempts, 21 have come either between the right guard and center or right over the right guard. He’s also gained 159 of his 272 yards through those two holes scoring two of his three touchdowns. In addition, his two longest runs have come that way, with a 48-yard jaunt going between the right guard and center and a 37 yarder over the right guard.
Wide Receiver
17 – Anthony Ratliff-Williams (6-1, 205, Jr.)
4 - Rontavius Groves (5-11, 180, Soph.)
13 - Antoine Green (6-3, 195, True Fr.)
Comment: Ratliff-Williams is tied for the team lead with 13 receptions with Dazz Newsome, though Ratliff-Williams has been targeted 31 times to just 16 times for Newsome.
Wide Receiver
88 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Soph.)
21 – Dyami Brown (6-2, 185, True Fr.)
85 – Roscoe Johnson (6-2, 190, Soph.)
Wide Receiver
48 – Thomas Jackson (5-11, 200 Sr.) OR
19 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 185, Soph.)
5 - Austyn Chestnut (5-9, 195, RS Fr.)
Comment: Newsome leads the Tar Heels with 133 yards after the catch but also with 9 avoided tackles. The rest of the team has just nine. Five of his receptions have gone for first downs.
DEFENSE
Comment: UNC is No. 71 nationally in total defense, allowing 386.3 yards per game. The run defense is No. 112 allowing 209.3 yards per contest and No. 50 in pass efficiency defense. Carolina is No. 115 in third-down defense allowing a 44.8 percent conversion rate, No. 124 in red zone defense and No. 129 in turnover margin at minus-2.
Defensive End
53 – Malik Carney (6-3, 245, Sr.)
33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 245, Jr.)
Comment: Carney will sit out the Virginia Tech game as the final one of his suspension stemming from Shoe Gate. Carney leads the team with 4 sacks, no other Heel has more than 2.
Defensive Tackle
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-1, 310, Jr.)
49 - Jeremiah Clarke (6-5, 315, Sr.)
Defensive Tackle
55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-4, 285, Jr.)
97 - Jalen Dalton (6-6, 300, Sr.)
Comment: UNC’s opponents have run the ball 168 times for 837 yards, which is an average of 5.0 yards per attempt. Of those 168 attempts, 27 of the runs resulted in explosive plays, which means they went for 10 yards or more. That’s one explosive run allowed every 6.2 rushing attempts.
Defensive End
12 – Tomon Fox (6-3, 250 Soph.)
94 – Tyler Powell (6-4, 270 Sr.)
Comment: Fox sat out the Miami game as the first of his suspended games but will play Saturday versus the Hokies. Fox leads the team with 8 QB hurries, Carney is second with 4.
Will Linebacker
36 - Cole Holcomb (6-1, 235, Sr.)
4 - Allen Artis (6-1, 220, Sr.)
Comment: Holcomb leads Tar Heels' defenders with 249 snaps played so far but is also the leader with 28 tackles.
Mike Linebacker
7 – Jonathan Smith (6-1, 230, Jr.)
30 – Matthew Flint (6-1, 235, True Fr.)
Sam Linebacker
3 – Dominique Ross (6-3, 220, Jr.)
44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 220, RS Fr.):
Comment: Ross is third on the team with 20 tackles, he's also defended 15 passes while allowing just 5 completions.
Cornerback
26 – C.J. Cotman (5-10, 175, Soph.)
5 – Patrice Rene (6-2, 205, Jr.)
Free Safety
1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 210, Jr.)
11 – Myles Wolfolk (6-0, 195, Soph.)
Comment: The Tar Heels have just one interception to go with only 7 PBUs and two batted passes, meaning in 110 pass attempts by opponents, UNC defenders have gotten a hand on just 10 of them.
Strong Safety
29 - J.K. Britt (6-0, 200, Sr.)
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Soph.)
Cornerback
9 – K.J. Sails (5-11, 175, Jr.)
8 – Greg Ross (6-1, 175, Soph.)
Comment: Sails has been in coverage on 16 targeted passes while allowing 8 receptions for an average of 17.3 yards per catch.
Nickelback
27 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, True Fr.) OR
6 – Bryson Richardson (6-0, 180, True Fr.)
Comment: Morrison, who has played 189 snaps so far, has been on coverage for 18 targeted passes while allowing 10 receptions for an average of 7.9 yards per catch.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Comment: The Tar Heels are No. 44 nationally in punt return defense, No. 47 in kickoff return defense, No. 101 in punt returns and No. 54 in kickoff returns.
Place-kicker
98 - Freeman Jones (6-0, 205, Sr.)
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-3, 175, RS Fr.)
Comment: Jones is 7-9 on field goals this season, including 4-5 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards.
Kickoff Specialist
98 - Freeman Jones (6-0, 205, Sr.)
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-3, 175, RS Fr.)
Punter
91 – Hunter Lent (6-5, 240, Sr.)
94 - Michael Selsor (6-1, 210, Jr.)
Comment: Lent is averaging 43.4 yards on 18 punts so far this season.
Deep Snapper
41 - Kyle Murphy (6-2, 245, Sr.) - PK
61 - Tommy Bancroft (6-4, 230, Sr.) – P
Holder
16 – Manny Miles (6-0, 210, Sr.)
Kickoff Return
17 – Anthony Ratliff-Williams (6-1, 205, Jr.)
19 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 185, Soph.)
Comment: Ratliff-Williams has returned 8 kickoffs so far for an average of 20.6 yards per return.
Punt Return
19 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 185, Soph.)
17 – Anthony Ratliff-Williams (6-1, 205, Jr.)
Comment: Newsome has returned 8 punts so far for an average of 5.5 yards per return.