CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina released its depth chart Monday for Saturday’s home game versus ACC Coastal Division foe Virginia Tech, which will kickoff at 7:00 pm at Kenan Stadium in what is just the Tar Heels’ second home game of the season.

UNC enters the game 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. By kickoff, it will have been 16 days since the Heels last played, which was a 47-10 loss at Miami. The Hokies are 3-2 overall though 2-0 in the ACC. They are coming off a 45-23 home loss to Notre Dame.

Tech has won the last two meetings with the Tar Heels by scores of 34-3 and 59-7.

There were no changes again to the depth chart this week.

Virginia Tech has changed quite a bit on offense over the last few weeks, with Ryan Willis taking over at quarterback for injured Josh Jackson. The Hokies are throwing the ball a lot, something UNC Coach Larry Fedora spoke about during Monday’s weekly press conference at the Kenan Football Center.

“I’ve looked at a lot of film on them,” Fedora said. “I think the new quarterback is doing a really nice job for them, he throws the ball really well. I think there are probably fewer quarterback runs, just base runs. It doesn’t mean he won’t run the ball, but I think they had more called quarterback runs with the other quarterback.”

The Hokies have been known for a couple of decades for playing physical, stingy defense under Bud Foster. But they’ve struggled this season, giving up 49 and 45 points in losses to Old Dominion and Notre Dame, respectively.

But Fedora knows Foster’s track record and expects more of the same Saturday.

“They’re young in some places over there on defense, but Bud’s always going to do a great job. He’s going to have his guys ready to play and they’re always going to do things a little bit different than a lot of other teams and they’re always going to be very well prepared.”





Note: This was the quickest Fedora weekly presser (9:06) we can recall, and it focused on only a couple of players, so there's only one comment below but plenty of facts and notes.