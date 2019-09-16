Mondays With Mack: Lessons, 3rd Downs, Howell & More
*Mack Brown's full Monday press conference is posted below this report
CHAPEL HILL – Two basic realities were at play last week that hampered North Carolina’s preparation for its visit to Wake Forest: Human nature and, well, human nature.
The Tar Heels were coming off emotional wins over South Carolina and Miami to start the season and maybe thought they were a bit better than they really were. After winning five games in two seasons, it’s somewhat understandable they had a sense of invincibility about them with respect to the Demon Deacons. You could almost hear it in the Heels’ words leading up the to game.
Now that it’s passed and Carolina has absorbed its 24-18 loss, the players aren’t lost as to where they went wrong. UNC Coach Mack Brown found that out after asking his older players why they lost?
“In every case they said, ‘Coach, we didn’t have the same passion to start the game we did against South Carolina and Miami,’ and I thought that was true,” Brown said during his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center. “So I was glad they realized that. And it’s our job as coaches and their job as players to create an edge every week and make sure that they’re passionate and ready to go.”
One of the most challenging elements in coaching is to get teams to work against human nature, which was one of the tasks UNC’s staff faced last week and all staffs face a few times a season. That’s part of how programs grow to where they more easily cut the cord to games in the past and move toward the next one on their schedules.
Championship teams do it, and that’s the mission Brown and his staff are striving for.
“You have to learn that, but you also need depth,” he said. “At Texas, we had depth. And when you don’t have depth you get injuries, and when you have injuries you’ve got younger guys playing that are not as mature and they don’t understand that as much.
“But I think the biggest thing is as coaches and players, we all have to grow together and understand we’re not good enough to beat anybody unless we play with passion. That’s what we’ve got to do. We had a chance to come back, but at this stage in our program we can’t roll it out there against anybody.”
Preparation and recognizing any opponent can beat them must be on point this week with Appalachian State visiting Kenan Stadium on Saturday. App State has won at least nine games in each of the last four seasons and enters with a 2-0 mark. It’s come awfully close to knocking off some Power 5 teams in recent years, including losing a nail biter at Penn State last season. App will be extremely fired up for this game, so the Tar Heels need to be ready as well.
“We’ll see the energy like we saw out of Wake on Friday night,” Brown said.
More From Brown's Presser
*The Tar Heels were 2-for-16 on third downs Friday night, with many of those third downs long distance situations. They failed on their first 11 third down attempts, with the average distance needed for a first down 8.8 yards. The Heels were third-and 9, 3, 14, 12, 5, 10, 10, 12, 1, 15 and 6 before converting a third-and-20 with a 32-yard pass from Sam Howell to Dazz Newsome in the third quarter.
“We’re just not doing well on first downs,” Brown said. “Even a couple of times we were second-and-five and we get a sack – we’re getting way too many sacks… But that’s what’s happening.”
*Sam Howell struggled for most of the first three quarters in Winston-Salem as did the entire offense. But they came alive in the fourth quarter, as Howell playing well in the fourth quarter is quickly becoming almost like a ritual.
In the only three fourth quarters of his career, Howell has completed 17 of 23 pass attempts for 289 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s led Carolina on two come-from-behind wins and nearly did it for a third time last Friday.
To generate that after such a slow start and being removed from the game for two series obviously portends to amazing things down the road once Howell starts performing in all four quarters as he has in the final one through three contests.
“We’ve got to do a better job of helping him not have the pressure he’s had on him because he’s taken too many hits, number one,” Brown said. “Secondly, I’ve been amazed at his maturity and his confidence because very few could have pulled out after what that first half was like and not be frustrated at his age and his lack of experience and play as well as he did in the second half.”
*Jacob Turner contributed to this report