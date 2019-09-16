CHAPEL HILL – Two basic realities were at play last week that hampered North Carolina’s preparation for its visit to Wake Forest: Human nature and, well, human nature.

The Tar Heels were coming off emotional wins over South Carolina and Miami to start the season and maybe thought they were a bit better than they really were. After winning five games in two seasons, it’s somewhat understandable they had a sense of invincibility about them with respect to the Demon Deacons. You could almost hear it in the Heels’ words leading up the to game.

Now that it’s passed and Carolina has absorbed its 24-18 loss, the players aren’t lost as to where they went wrong. UNC Coach Mack Brown found that out after asking his older players why they lost?

“In every case they said, ‘Coach, we didn’t have the same passion to start the game we did against South Carolina and Miami,’ and I thought that was true,” Brown said during his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center. “So I was glad they realized that. And it’s our job as coaches and their job as players to create an edge every week and make sure that they’re passionate and ready to go.”

One of the most challenging elements in coaching is to get teams to work against human nature, which was one of the tasks UNC’s staff faced last week and all staffs face a few times a season. That’s part of how programs grow to where they more easily cut the cord to games in the past and move toward the next one on their schedules.

Championship teams do it, and that’s the mission Brown and his staff are striving for.

“You have to learn that, but you also need depth,” he said. “At Texas, we had depth. And when you don’t have depth you get injuries, and when you have injuries you’ve got younger guys playing that are not as mature and they don’t understand that as much.

“But I think the biggest thing is as coaches and players, we all have to grow together and understand we’re not good enough to beat anybody unless we play with passion. That’s what we’ve got to do. We had a chance to come back, but at this stage in our program we can’t roll it out there against anybody.”

Preparation and recognizing any opponent can beat them must be on point this week with Appalachian State visiting Kenan Stadium on Saturday. App State has won at least nine games in each of the last four seasons and enters with a 2-0 mark. It’s come awfully close to knocking off some Power 5 teams in recent years, including losing a nail biter at Penn State last season. App will be extremely fired up for this game, so the Tar Heels need to be ready as well.

“We’ll see the energy like we saw out of Wake on Friday night,” Brown said.



