The latest Rivals250 for the class of 2019 has been released, and it includes 11 prospects from the state of North Carolina, but no commitments to the Tar Heels.

The 11 instate prospects are:

Note: Commitment in parenthesis)





No. 30 – Quavaris Crouch, Ath, Charlotte - Harding University (Undecided)

No. 74 – Nolan Groulx, WR, Cornelius – Hough (Wake Forest)

No. 100 – Sam Howell, QB, Monroe – Sun Valley (Florida State)

No. 120 – Savion Jackson, DE, Clayton – Clayton (N.C. State)

No. 125 – Lee Kpogba, DE, Winston-Salem – Parkland (Syracuse)

No. 149 – Joshua Harris, DT, Roxboro – Person (N.C. State)

No. 184 – C.J. Clark, DT, New London – North Stanly (N.C. State)

No. 189 – Tony Davis, CB, Gastonia – Hunter Huss (Duke)

No. 216 – Khafre Brown, WR, Charlotte – West Mecklenburg (Undecided)

No. 228 – Osita Ekwonu, LB, Charlotte – Providence Day (Notre Dame)

No. 250 – Garrett Shrader, QB, Charlotte – Charlotte Christian (Mississippi State)





The Complete RIVALS250



