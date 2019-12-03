News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 11:51:20 -0600') }} football Edit

New Rivals100 Includes 3 In-State Prospects, Two Commits

Desmond Evans is among the new Rivals100 that was released Tuesday afternoon.
Desmond Evans is among the new Rivals100 that was released Tuesday afternoon. (THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

The new Rivals100 has been released, and it includes three prospects from North Carolina, including two UNC commits.

Here they are:


No. 26 – Trenton Simpson, LB, Charlotte

No. 47 – Desmond Evans, DE, Sanford

No. 98 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DE, Charlotte


Here is the NEW RIVALS100


Simspson Earns 5th Star

Major UNC target Trenton Simpson earned his fifth star from Rivals. Here, Adam Friedman explains why he moved up.

More...


Mind of Mike: Farrell's thoughts on new Rivals100


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}