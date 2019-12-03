New Rivals100 Includes 3 In-State Prospects, Two Commits
The new Rivals100 has been released, and it includes three prospects from North Carolina, including two UNC commits.
Here they are:
No. 26 – Trenton Simpson, LB, Charlotte
No. 47 – Desmond Evans, DE, Sanford
No. 98 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DE, Charlotte
Here is the NEW RIVALS100
Simspson Earns 5th Star
Major UNC target Trenton Simpson earned his fifth star from Rivals. Here, Adam Friedman explains why he moved up.
More...
Mind of Mike: Farrell's thoughts on new Rivals100