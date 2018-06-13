Ticker
New Rivals250 Released

Nine of the prospects in the new Rivals250 are from the state of North Carolina, none are UNC commits.
The new Rivals250 was released Wednesday, with nine of the 250 prospects that made the list hailing from North Carolina.


The instate players that made the list:

No. 5 – Quavaris Crouch, Charlotte (Uncommitted)

No. 121 – Sam Howell, Monroe (Florida State)

No. 123 – Savion Jackson, Clayton (N.C. State)

No. 146 – Joshua Harris, Roxboro (Undecided)

No. 168 – Traveon Freshwater, Elizabeth City (Undecided)

No. 204 – C.J. Clark, New London (Uncommitted)

No. 215 – Tony Davis, Gastonia (Duke)

No. 220 – Shyheim Battle, Rocky Mount (Uncommitted)

No. 246 – Lee Kpogba, Winston-Salem


HERE IS A LINK TO THE RIVALS250

