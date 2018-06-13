New Rivals250 Released
The new Rivals250 was released Wednesday, with nine of the 250 prospects that made the list hailing from North Carolina.
The instate players that made the list:
No. 5 – Quavaris Crouch, Charlotte (Uncommitted)
No. 121 – Sam Howell, Monroe (Florida State)
No. 123 – Savion Jackson, Clayton (N.C. State)
No. 146 – Joshua Harris, Roxboro (Undecided)
No. 168 – Traveon Freshwater, Elizabeth City (Undecided)
No. 204 – C.J. Clark, New London (Uncommitted)
No. 215 – Tony Davis, Gastonia (Duke)
No. 220 – Shyheim Battle, Rocky Mount (Uncommitted)
No. 246 – Lee Kpogba, Winston-Salem