June continues to be one of the most important recruiting months of the year for the North Carolina football program. The Tar Heels will host its second groups of their top targets on official visitors.

Currently, UNC Coach Mack Brown and his staff have 14 players committed in the class of 2024. It is possible that they could sign seven to ten more players. Obviously, they will leave some spots open for transfer portal options.

This weekend, the Tar Heels will host twelve players with one player Daniel Anderson, who is already committed to play for North Carolina.

THI takes a closer look at six players that will be in Chapel Hill this weekend: