CHAPEL HILL – A trip around the interview room following North Carolina’s loss to Miami on Monday night at the Smith Center revealed a deep disappointment among the Tar Heels about that loss and how this season has played out thus far. Numbness might be an apt description, as the three main players – Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, and RJ Davis – seemingly had no answers for why the Tar Heels lost yet again, and offered minimal suggestions on how to right their sinking ship. Perhaps more than any time this season, the Heels are shocked at how the season has gone, as they dropped to 16-10 overall and 8-7 in the ACC, and are now 0-9 in Quad 1 games. An NCAA Tournament invitation is no longer a given, of which the players are keenly aware. In fact, the 80-72 loss to the No. 15 Hurricanes came on a night the Heels shot 16.1 percent from the perimeter, assisted on only 20.7 percent of their buckets, got just six field goal attempts from Bacot, snared only 24.3 percent of their missed shots, had two fast break points, and the bench was 1-for-9 shooting in 26 minutes.

This was a mere 48 hours after the team’s most spirited performance and best outing of the season in a 20-poimt romp over Clemson after a few days of self-reflection, hugging, psychological tactics by UNC Coach Hubert Davis, and a “backs against the wall” recognition by some Heels. A pin wasn’t stuck in the Heels’ balloon Monday night, it was a missile. “Right now, we are just all disappointed,” junior guard RJ Davis said. “This is a game we should have won. Just going from excitement from Saturday, to not a great performance on our end. We've just got to regroup, keep our guys up, and stay positive right now.” That might be easier said than done given this team has been forced to pick itself up off the mat multiple times this season. Once would have been too much considering their stated mission of “championship or bust” back in the fall, a justifiable claim considering the core group had a 15-point lead at halftime of the national championship last April. Hubert Davis said in October he was okay with the players saying that, though he wasn’t expressing any sort of motto. Now, the Tar Heels aren’t sure what to say. Was the loss to the Canes just one game, like the win over Clemson was? Or was this something else? “I don’t really know,” senior forward Armando Bacot replied. “I don’t know.”

The Tar Heels went from thinking the corner was almost turned Saturday to disappointment Monday. (Kevin Roy/THI)