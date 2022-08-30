CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday is players’ day at the Kenan Football Center, when a handful of Tar Heels are available for their weekly interviews. And this week, three offensive Heels met with the media to discuss what was learned from the win over Florida A&M and look ahead to Saturday’s game at Appalachian State. Below are videos of interviews with sophomore tight end Bryson Nesbit, redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, and graduate offensive tackle Spenser Rolland, as well as some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

ALL UNC fans get 10% off of ALL purchaces, just use the promo code: TARHEELS10. (Rogue Shop)

Bryson Nesbit, Soph, TE

*Bryson Nesbit says his connection with redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye goes back to their days playing basketball together. Both were very good basketball players in high school, and use their well-rounded athletic ability on the football field. But those days before arriving to UNC began their connection, Nesbit says. “Really with Drake, personally it’s kind of been a while,” Nesbit said about their established connection. “Being from Charlotte, we used to hang out when we were younger a little bit (with) the basketball team. So, I’ve kind of always had that connection with Drake. “But I feel about the first week of camp, we really started to hit it off, and get everything rolling.” *Nesbit spent a lot of time in the spring and fall camp lining up at multiple receiver spots in addition to tight end. Mostly, he spent time in slot, which he did some in the win over FAMU. “I’d take a couple of (reps) at tight end, take a couple of (reps) at slot, and really wherever they needed me,” Nesbit said. *The tight end room’s strengths were well documented here at THI throughout fall camp, and in the opener, Nesbit, Kamari Morales, and John Copenhaver were targeted a combined 10 times with eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Is that going to be the norm, or was it just a byproduct of what was there the other night? “The tight ends have been real good all camp, we’ve been producing all camp,” Nesbit said. “So, hopefully that’s in the game plan, and if it’s not, we’re gonna keep working to make sure that (gets) in there.” *Among the other things Nesbit discussed were more about Maye’s qualities, such as his vision, plus how he’s handled coming off a huge performance, in addition to going to App State, what to expect there, and more.

Drake Maye, RS Fr. QB

*Maye fielded questions for 14 minutes, most of which was about himself, including the reaction he got on campus the last few days coming off a record-setting performance when he became the first UNC QB to throw five TD passes in their starting debut. *Mack Brown and Phil Longo spoke Monday about how Maye is uber focused on the things he didn’t do successfully, notably all missed passes, and why some completed ones weren’t as clean and crisp as they’d like. In fact, Longo said Maye views focusing on positives in any way a “bad omen.” So, how much did Maye fixate on the negatives, and what did he pull out as a point of emphasis? “I think some of my footwork, my run footwork,” he said. “Sometimes in the pocket (I was) a little jittery.” He said he could have thrown some balls better, one of which he noted following the game Saturday, a high moss to Josh Downs on the sideline in front of Carolina’s bench. *Does he allow himself any satisfaction with the positives, the things he’s improved on to where he’s highly successful when executing those elements of his game? “I think it’s kind of a balance of both,” Maye said. “Just trying not to get too high on the good plays and kind of grind out the negative plays and see what I can fix to help the team to execute the play the next time.” *After having a couple of days on campus last week once he was named the starting quarterback, Maye got some atta-boys from fellow students, including in one of his classes. So, now that he put on a show the other night, how different was this week on campus? “It’s been fun walking around campus,” Maye acknowledged. “Going to class, there’s a lot of, ‘Are you Drake Maye’ type of questions. But other than that, nothing much different. Trying to get the school work done and win the football game Saturday.” *Any selfies? “Not many pictures,” he said, smiling. “I don’t think I’m at that level like Sam (Howell) and those guys are, and Josh (Downs). I’m not there yet.” *Also, Maye hit on the following: -Going against a sixth-year QB at App State in Chase Brice. -How the offense will prepare for the noise it will encounter Saturday. -The importance of this program getting a road win, something it didn’t do last season. -If he knew what negatives Longo was going to point out in the film session before the session. -About Bryson Nesbit being on the verge of breaking out. -He has confidence in junior RB D.J. Jones, but knows true freshmen Omarion Hampton and George Pettaway are coming. -The oddest or most interesting thing someone has said to him since the performance Saturday? -Maye’s father was the starting QB at UNC when he was in school, and he is now getting some attention for his play back in the day, though Drake hasn’t seen much of it yet.

Spencer Rolland, Gr, OT