News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 23:23:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Offer Sheet Update

UNC extended nine prospects this past week, here they are with Deana King's take.
UNC extended nine prospects this past week, here they are with Deana King's take. (THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

With the dead period ending a week ago, college football coaching staffs across the nation spent the last seven days handing out offers to prospects, including North Carolina, which extended to eig...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}