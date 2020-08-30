Mack Brown recently said his program will take 20 prospects in its class of 2021. Of course, that could change given the uncertainty of how the NCAA will handle scholarship number limits due to Covid-19.

North Carolina currenty has 16 committed prospects for the class, and with Brown saying they will take 20, here is a look at the most notable players we beleive remain on UNC's radar as signing day is now is less than four months away.