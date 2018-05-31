Game times for North Carolina's first two football games of the 2018 season have been announced by the Pac-12 and American Athletic Conferences.

The Tar Heels will open this fall's campaign on Sept. 1 at California with a 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) kickoff that will be televised nationally on FOX. UNC will then travel to East Carolina on Sept. 8 for a 3:30 p.m. start on ESPNU.

Carolina's home opener against UCF was previously announced as a noon kickoff with TV information to be finalized later this summer. The Thursday night game at Miami on Sept. 27 was also announced earlier as an 8 p.m. start on ESPN.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 3-9 season in which the team suffered 21 season-ending injuries, most of which occurred before the end of September.

Season tickets for 2018 are on sale now at RaiseUpCarolina.com.