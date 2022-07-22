Opponents 2022: Miami

"We were miserable against Miami last year," Brown said in the spring. "We had two three-and-outs when we had a chance to close out the game. We had a ten-point lead and let them catch up and have a chance to win."

Though North Carolina won the game, UNC Coach Mack Brown still reflects on the mistakes that made the contest closer than it should have been.

North Carolina's sixth game of the season will have the Tar Heels traveling to Florida to take on Miami in Hard Rock Stadium. These divisional rivals have faced off every year in Mack Brown's second stint with UNC, with the Heels going undefeated against the Hurricanes.

Octo. 8, at Hard Rock Stadium (65,326)

Head Coach:

Mario Cristobal enters his first season as the leader of the Hurricanes. He spent the previous five years at Oregon, where he accumulated a record of 35-13. After leading a successful program in Eugene, Cristobol knows what needs to happen around the Miami campus for the Hurricanes to return to prominence

"The energy created by the people who surround the program is everything, as it relates to players here, as it relates to building momentum, as it relates to recruiting," Cristobal earlier told the media.

"Recruits come to these games. They want to see what the atmosphere is like. So, when they come to the game, and when that game is live on TV or posted on social media, it's either helping you with recruits or hurting you with recruits. It's that simple. There's no in-between. We've got to do things on our part to generate that, and then we've got to bring it all together."





Noteworthy:

The Hurricanes have five national championships in the program's history. However, despite this success, North Carolina owns a 14-11 advantage over Miami in head-to-head competition.





Returning starters:

Miami has six returning starters on offense and four on defense from last season's roster.





Stars:

Leonard Taylor is a true sophomore who showed flashes of a future NFL draft pick. Leonard saw action in the season's final nine games and was among the most disruptive defensive linemen on the roster, leading the team in tackles for loss with 7.5.

Tyler Van Dyke came into last season expecting to learn behind D'eriq King before competing for the starting QB job in 2022. After King's injury, however, Van Dyke showed he’s the quarterback of the future, throwing 25 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

True sophomore safety James Williams saw action as a freshman and snagged two interceptions. Williams arguably has the highest NFL draft ceiling among Miami players. The former 5-star recruit stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 224 pounds. Williams has elite size and athleticism for a safety and has the potential to impact the defense on all three levels.





Key Stats:

Miami was a top 25 scoring offense in 2021, averaging 34.1 points per game last season.





My thoughts:

Miami fans hope Cristobal and Van Dyke are the coach-quarterback combination that can lead the program back to its elite status. The staff wants consistent effort from the players, and for Van Dyke to continue his momentum from last season.

In that case, Miami will be among the favorites to win the Coastal Division. With the talent on both teams, spectators should expect a high-level, close football game in South Florida.