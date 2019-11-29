North Carolina defeated Oregon, 78-74, in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game Friday in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Freshman forward Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with a career-high 23 points and six blocks as well as 12 rebounds. Senior guard Brandon Robinson also finished with a career-high 13 points while freshman point guard Cole Anthony had 19 points and five rebounds.

UNC improved to 6-1 on the season while the Ducks dropped to 6-2.

Here’s a transcript of what Roy Williams, Bacot and Robinson had to say after the win:





Roy Williams’ opening statement…

“Well, it was probably a double good feeling because we had a ten point lead and we got there by the toughness and attention to detail and rebounding and doing those little things. And then, all of a sudden, it gets to be a one-possession game and then I liked our toughness after that again. So, they gave me two opportunities to grade them on that and I think they answered both times. Cole stepped up and made big free throws, B-Rob made a big free throw. We didn’t cover them nearly as well as we wanted to on the defensive end of the floor the end but, no, I think they did a great job with that.”





On Bacot’s performance…

Williams: “Well, I was really happy with that. I was really mad at him yesterday. And, it’s simple. You’re 0-for-4 in the second half and have three turnovers and so he understands that. My guys are very intelligent, but he knows I’m not giving up on him. Today, I thought he was sensational. Nine out of 10 from the free throw line was sensational, blocked shots were off the charts, scored on the offensive rebounds, scored when we threw the ball in the post to him.

"I’ve always thought that Armando had a chance to be a great player and this was by far his best game of the year, the rest of them weren’t even in the same stratosphere.”





Bacot on his preparation for today’s game…

Bacot: “Yesterday I feel like I got by butt whooped. But, I feel like the main reason why (is because) I wasn’t really listening to what coach was telling me. So, today coming into the game, I knew I just had to make everything simple and just attack the offensive glass and do the moves that we work on everyday and I feel like that’s what made a huge difference.”





On if Bacot received the message his coach was trying to send him…

Bacot: “Yea, definitely. Just talking to B-Rob and Garrison (Brooks) last night, they just went over what they needed me to do because, obviously yesterday, I let down the team and I feel like, them giving me that encouragement and telling me to keep my head up after a rough game for me yesterday, made a huge difference.”

Williams: “And, let’s understand one thing, he wasn’t chopped liver yesterday, the guy he’s playing (Michigan’s Jon Teske) is pretty doggone good and made it difficult for him. A fourth-year senior who has been around the ropes and a Michigan team that’s really, really good. Armando was OK, I’m just pushing Armando. I want more out of him, but he wasn’t chopped liver yesterday.”





Robinson on if he tweaked his ankle again today by stepping on an Oregon player's foot…

Robinson: “Yes I did.”





Robinson on how he felt the rest of the way after tweaking his ankle…

Robinson: “It was tough, but I’m just happy we won the game. Coach told me at the end of the game, ‘if I make these two free throws, my ankle will feel a lot better.’”





On what Robinson’s 3-point shooting ability adds to this team…

Robinson: “I think it gives us a threat outside so we can get the ball inside. I still have to be a lot better and just be better with my shot selection. So, I’ve just got to improve that going forward.”





On Bacot’s ability to defend around the rim…

Robinson: “There was a couple times where Armando saved me. My man got by me, drove me to the basket and Armando came over to block the shot. So, we appreciate him.”





On what Oregon did well…

Williams: “Well, first of all, they’re really good. It’s not just trying to keep you in the game, they had a chance to win the game themselves. The 12 threes really hurts us and the fact they played the entire game and had seven turnovers so we didn’t get turnovers to get our break going. With (Payton) Pritchard back there, they have a guard who can dominate the ball and make good decisions and make shots. (Oregon head coach) Dana’s (Altman) been around the world a few times.

"He’s one of the best coaches that we have and one of the nicest guys that we have and he has kids that really want to be successful. They’re a big-time basketball team and, for us today, we’re really fortunate. It’s a four-point game today, it’s a one-point loss yesterday. So, they’re a big-time team. I don’t want to play them again.”





On K.J. Smith’s performance…

Williams: “You look down there, he had two assists, one turnover, played eight minutes. He did keep us in the game. We were lucky because he really had two turnovers, he tried to throw it between 17 battleships and three destroyers and luckily it fell into our hands. But I think what he did is he bought some minutes for us. He’s been in the program for three years, he practices everyday, he practices against Cole everyday. So, he did a nice job of keeping us afloat.”





On if this is his team’s most complete effort of the season…

Williams: “Oh yea, but I think what my team’s done so far, we haven’t had many of those games so this was by far our best effort of the year. And I’m not talking about the competition that we play, you said, ‘is it the best we’ve played,’ well hell, we haven’t played very well. It’s like you shooting 100 and shooting 99, it’s still not very good.”





On picking up his 877th career win and moving up to fifth-place on the all-time wins list…

Williams: “Yea, it’s a big thing but, guys, those are just numbers. I’ve coached a long time, been lucky, had good players. I’m extremely, extremely proud that we have six wins with this team and to see the way they acted in the locker room. They acted like little kids and that’s more satisfying to me. The rest of it just means I’ve been around a long time, they’ll tell you that, too. I tell them I’m not of their generation. They tell me I’m not of the generation behind them either.”





On if they had a view of Anthony’s block in the first half…

Bacot: “Oh yea. After that, I told him that was ‘vintage Cole’ because in high school he made a lot of big plays like that but I haven’t really seen them this year. But it was good to see him go up there and contest a shot on a bigger guy like that.”

Robinson: “It was kind of funny because, when we came out after halftime, he came over to me and asked me, ‘did I get up high on my block?’ And I was like, ‘yea man, you got way up.’”





On his team’s defensive effort compared to yesterday…

Williams: “Yesterday, it was a layup line for them. We got our flashlight and ushered them to the goal a lot of times. But, today I think having Armando in there, they’ve got to be looking for him. For two years, I’ve said we haven’t been able to score at the rim or defend around the rim and I think today he was sensational and that helps your team. When they’re driving in, they’re trying to figure out where he is. So, our defense was better as far as not giving up layups most of the day because of Armando. A couple of big mistakes giving up the open threes, but they’re a good team. They do some really good things and they’ve got a chance to play all the way to the end.”





On Garrison Brooks’ production so far this season…

Williams: “If he would have played more, he might have had more if he could have stayed out of foul trouble. But, there’s a lot of load on Garrison. Leaky (Black) tried. Leaky stubbed his toe yesterday, it’s similar to a turf toe. He tried to play and it was just too painful. Garrison looked like he had been in a boxing match and he had a scratch. They said that I couldn’t hurt him by playing him, I was going to leave it up to him.

"If he felt uncomfortable about it, I wasn’t going to play him at all. It was almost emotional for me to ask him and he said, ‘I want to play.’ But I think that, if you look at him, his eyes are watered and they’re red as they can be and I thought he was a really, really tough young man to play today the way he did.”







