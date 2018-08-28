CHAPEL HILL – A consistent theme among the players and coaches at North Carolina this month has centered around the extended experience so many players currently have that otherwise wouldn’t have received if not for last year’s rash of injuries.

Defensive coordinator John Papuchis, who met with the media following Tuesday’s practice for the first time since camp opened Aug. 3, said he has seen a significant benefit in where the unit as a whole is now as opposed to where it could have been.

He then cited some specific examples:

“It’s paid off in the long run in terms of guys we are counting on playing right now got a lot of really valuable reps,” he said. “I’ll use a guy like J.K. Britt as an example – if Donnie Miles doesn’t go down midway through the season, J.K. might not have gotten the reps he got. That brought him back to a place where he’s very confidence in what he’s doing, and obviously he has a lot more experience.

“And there’s a lot of guys across the board you can speak that you can speak that way about. I think in the long run, even though we took our lumps at the time, it will pay off as we go forward.”





*Senior defensive tackle Jalen Dalton was slated to start this season, but he’s been extremely limited in camp leading into game-week preparation. Papuchis said Dalton’s situation

“It’s been a slow process with him and we’re taking it day by day. (But) Jalen’s making pretty good strides as we’re getting closer to game time and I’ll kind of leave it at that.”





*We’ve written plenty this month about junior linebacker Johnathan Smith’s progress from this time a year ago up to now. Smith admittedly wasn’t focused enough prior to being thrust into the lineup after Andre Smith went down with a season-ending injury, but the process of learning how to learn and then applying it has given Smith a ton of confidence as the opener nears. How has Papuchis seen that process play out?

“He’s getting close. It was a great lesson for a lot of young guys when you’re in that second group role, you’ve got to prepare yourself like you’re the guy. You’re one play away from going in the game and when your number gets called you’ve got to be prepared.

“It’s easy at times for young guys to be complacent and think ‘I’m a backup and I have time to learn it,’ but then all of a sudden you get thrust into the lineup and everyone’s counting on you to do your job. I think Johnathan has really made a ton of strides over this past season.”





*As for the linebacker position, there’s a great deal of inexperience outside of senior Cole Holcomb. Smith is the second most experienced player there. So, what does Papuchis think about the group as a whole?

“Two guys have really stepped up,” Papuchis said. “Dominque Ross has really played well and started to really play well at the end of last season and got to play some at the very end. And Jeremiah Gemmel had a really good fall camp, so I’m pleased with both of those guys.”





*Larry Fedora had a lot of positive things to say Monday about true freshman defensive tackle Jahlil Taylor, who has become far more important to the team now that Aaron Crawford is out for a few more weeks and Jalen Dalton might not be available this weekend. Papuchis echoed what Fedora said about Taylor.

“I imagine that Jahlil will play and yeah, I feel comfortable about it,” Papuchis said. “Very rarely do you see a true freshman d-tackle who’s ready to play. He came in the first summer session as opposed to the second, I think that helped him. But, he’s a hard-working young man, he’s smart, he gets the defense.

“And with AC (Crawford) going down, it’s going to thrust him into a role where he’s going to have to play some. We’ll see on Saturday how much that truly is.”





*Looking for a Tar Heel to break out and have a big year? Papuchis was asked who on his unit could have a big year. His response might surprise some people, because Jason Strowbridge moved inside from end last season and probably isn’t on a lot of casual fans’ radars. But he’s on what he says are 25 pounds. Papuchis is expecting some big things from the junior.

“I could see the talent in him a year ago, but he was really going through his first year of playing inside,” Papuchis said. “This year, now that he has a year under his belt, he could have a really good year for us.”





*Papuchis was asked if he’s changed any after being the DC last year, and while noting he’s better organized, takes better notes and has evolved some into the job, he also said about the defense, “schematically, we’re going to be more diverse this year.”