CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator John Papuchis met with the media following Tuesday’s practice at Kenan Stadium to discuss this weekend’s opponent, Georgia Tech and its triple-option offense.

GT Coach Paul Johnson said after the Yellow Jackets scored 49 points and ran for nearly 500 yards at Virginia Tech last week that if he sees a weaknesses in the defense he will keep running the same play until the other team stops it. How can you prepare for a coach that might be reactive to how he calls a game?

“You do your best to prepare for all the things you’re going to see, but they do a great job of having subtle tweaks and changes to things they do offensively. I think Paul Johnson does an incredible job, especially with the run game.

“What he said is spot on, when they find something that they perceive as a weakness they’re going to keep trying to exploit it. It happened to us in 2015, they found something that they liked and they ran it six plays in a row. And it’s really kind of a helpless feeling on our side because we can see we have an issue but you can’t get a communicator, you’ve got to use timeouts. They’ll keep going back to whatever they feel like they’re having success with.

"We've got to do a great job on the sideline making sure whatever their tweak of the week is or whatever subtle adjustment that they have that we do a great job of coaching it up quickly, getting it fixed and making sure our guys understand what's going on."





It appears the way to beat Georgia Tech and slow its offense is to force it to fumble, if you don’t they will have great success moving the ball and win the game. Is it that simple or is there something else to it?

“Generically, it is that simple, but I look at it a little deeper than that. We talk about possessions being really valuable when you’re playing a team like this that’s going to control the ball and run the ball. So, we’re looking at anywhere between 10 and 11 possessions in the game, and our thought is we have to get three stolen possessions or more to be able to have success.

“A stolen possession in our mind is either a takeaway, obviously, or a three-and-out, which gets them off the field quickly or a turnover on downs, because they’re a team that likes to go for it on fourth down. So if we can get three or four of those in the course of the game, then we’re stealing possessions so the offense can give us a chance.”





The Tar Heels didn’t just begin prepping for Tech’s triple-option this week, they spent some time in the spring and fall camp preparing because it’s difficult to prep for but to also give the young players some experience seeing it in practice.

“That’s one of the reasons we start working on them early. We didn’t start (Tuesday), we’ve been working on it for months, little segments of time throughout the week or within fall camp. Hopefully, playing them this late in the season helps us because we’ve built some reps over the course of fall camp and the season. But, obviously we’ve got a lot of work to do to get the young guys ready.”