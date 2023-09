CHAPEL HILL – There was no shortage of games to choose from when trying to determine Paxson Wojcik’s best five performances last season at Brown. At least ten games qualified, but the maximum is five for this series, so those are laid out below.

Wojcik, who is 6-foot-5 and has played two seasons at Loyola, (Ill) and two at Brown, with last winter his best campaign. Wojcik started all 27 games averaging 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for a Bears team that finished 14-13 overall and 7-7 in the Ivy League.

Here are his five best games of the season: