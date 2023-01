CHAPEL HILL- In modern-day basketball, analytics have now become an important part of evaluating the game.

Adjusted offensive rating is a tool used to measure a team’s performance, or an individual player's efficiency level at producing points. Points can come about by field goals, free throws, assists and offensive rebounds.

And a player UNC has that significantly impacts the game in areas outside of offensive rebounds is junior point guard RJ Davis, who has played the best basketball of his Tar Heel career this season.