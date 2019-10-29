CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday evening at the Kenan Football Center means player interviews, and the topics this week were more fallout from North Carolina’s win over Duke, several individual players’ improvements, autographs, the vibe around the program as the Tar Heels are playing for something significant going into November and Virginia’s anticipated visit to Kenan Stadium this Saturday night. Both teams are 3-2 in the ACC’s Coastal Division, so this could be an elimination game for the loser, thus the winner controls their own destiny with a shot at meeting Clemson in the ACC title game possibly at stake. Here is what six Tar Heels had to say during Tuesday evening’s interviews:



DeAndre Hollins, Soph., DB

UNC’s defensive backs are given a written test every Friday to help prepare them for their opponent. Bateman said Monday that Hollins rarely misses any questions and has been the best test taker out of the group so far. So what kinds of quwstions are on the tests? “It’s just a little six to eight boxes, formations. He’ll give us a call and tell us to make the checks or what will we go to if he motions or something like that. It’s pretty easy.”

Does knowing he did well on a test increase Hollins’ confidence going into a game? “I wouldn’t say it gives you more confidence. I feel like you shouldn’t get anything on the test wrong unless you make a short check mistake that’s not really a big deal. Once a test gets in front of you, you’ve got to be confident about that itself because, if they (the coaches) don’t trust that you know your stuff, they’re not going to put you in the game.”



Myles Dorn, Sr. Safety

The secondary was considered a strength for the Tar Heels when fall camp closed given how capable the starting five were, which included starting a nickelback. But as they got into the season, seemingly every week a player went down, first Patrice Rene was lost for the year in game two versus Miami, then Myles Wolfolk went down, Trey Morrison has been in and out of the lineup, Cam’Ron Kelly and now Storm Duck. So what would senior safety Myles Dorn have thought his group would handle this if told in August those guys were going to get injured? “I don’t know,” Dorn replied, smiling. “I don’t think nobody could imagine (this) going on. At that point, we didn’t know who was going to play ourselves, so it’s been a journey for us, too.” Yet, the DBs have handled the constant changes and losing so many key players, so what has been the primary reason they’ve had success despite the injuries? “I’d probably say the leadership in the room and kind of everybody trusting everybody,” Dorn said. “We’re all close, so if somebody goes down it’s not like a stranger’s getting on the field. We’re all close knit, when somebody gets on the field we’re all hoping for them to do well.”



Beau Corrales, Jr. WR

The Tar Heels had been quite familiar with noon starts entering this season. In the last two years, the Heels kicked off at noon in 10 of their 21 Saturday games and just one Saturday game started later than 3:30 and that was last fall at home versus Virginia Tech. Two games were on Thursday nights. This season, however, the Heels have yet kicked off at noon and with Saturday’s game versus Virginia slated for a 7:30 kick following by game number 10 a Thursday night, the Heels don’t have a noon game scheduled. Note that start times for the last two games versus Mercer at home and at N.C. State have not been determined yet. The start times have been a positive for the players for sure. “I haven’t minded the start times at all,” Corrales said. “Noon, I’m not going to say it’s terrible but it comes on a little too quick, honestly. I like being able to get prepared for a game throughout the game day and I feel like the 4 o’clock games have been perfect timing. Especially for being Type 1 (diabetic). “Being able to have a consistent clock, being able to have some time in my day to situation my blood sugar really helps. The evening games I definitely like a lot more.”



Aaron Crawford, Sr. DT

Duke had two key false starts in last Saturday’s game, and in both situations, the fans inside Kenan Stadium were incredibly loud and may have affected what happened. How does having the fans as loud and into each pay help the defense? “The fans have been phenomenal,” Crawford said. “They definitely have an impact on the game more than they could ever know. We’ve been having o-line’s coming in here and false starting every single game this year. Really, as a d-line, we take pride in that. “We see them jump and, whether that’s because they can’t hear or they’re worried about what they need to do, we feel as if they’re just rushing and they’re not relaxed and not poised to get what they need to get done. So, it’s definitely a good feeling to see that and I’m glad the fans are happy to be here.”



Marcus McKethan, Soph. OL

Sophomore Marcus McKethan was moved from tackle to guard about two weeks before the season opener and has held the right guard spot ever since. How much work had he gotten before the move was made and how was the transition looking back two months later? “I wasn’t getting much work, but I already knew most of the assignments at guard because I was prepared if I had to move in,” McKethan said. “So, I wasn’t too accelerated I guess.” Making a position change two weeks before an important opener is tough, but McKethan said he was fully acclimated after the opener versus South Carolina. “I had to get used to changing my technique a little bit and just working on some of my fundamentals but, overall, it really wasn’t (a tough transition),” he said.



Sam Howell, Fr. QB