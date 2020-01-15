News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 10:55:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Plenty Of Winnable Games Still On The Table

With Cole Anthony back soon and some recent positives UNC can build on, there are a lot of winnable games left to play.
With Cole Anthony back soon and some recent positives UNC can build on, there are a lot of winnable games left to play. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina is 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the ACC. The Tar Heels have lost three straight games, all at home and to lower-tier league opponents, and with a broader look, Roy Williams’ club has lost ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}