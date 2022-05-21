The first shoe to drop in North Carolina's potential transfer portal saga fell Saturday evening with the announcement that Baylor's Matthew Mayer would be withdrawing from the NBA Draft and transferring to a different college program.

"I've decided that I'm coming back to college but don't know where, " Mayer told Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog, who was one of the first to report the story.

Neither the announcement or timing of it come as a surprise. Mayer participated in the NBA Draft Combine this past week. Participants were expected to get feedback from the event then make their decisions soon afterwards. Players have up until June 1 to withdraw.