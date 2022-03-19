Postgame Presser: North Carolina Defeats Baylor 93-86 in OT

FORT WORTH, TX - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and several of the Tar Heel players met with the media after their team's 93-86 overtime win over Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Dickies Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis with 30 points. Brady Manek scored 26 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds.

UNC improves to 26-9 and will face the winner of No. 5 St. Mary’s-No.4 UCLA game in the NCAA East Regional in Philadelphia, PA next weekend.