The 2022-23 high school basketball season had already come to a close for several North Carolina Tar Heel prospects before this past week. It ended for three more over the weekend including a pair of UNC commits.

Ian Jackson and Boogie Fland had their fourth classic matchup of the season in a winner take all battle. Drake Powell also had his own game for all of the marbles. The quantity may not have been up to the level we have reported on a weekly basis in our Prospect Review articles, but the quality was at an all-time high.