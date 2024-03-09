Defensive lineman Bryce Davis has been one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the nation. His recruitment started early and now he’s getting closer to making a decision. As Davis readies for a full official visit schedule, we take a closer look at the programs in pursuit of his commitment in this Ranking the Contenders. MORE: Ten biggest recruiting visits of the weekend

1. Georgia

Georgia has the edge for Davis and it is getting him on campus again next weekend and then for an official visit on June 14. Look for the Bulldogs to try to extend their lead when he's back in Athens this month. Davis has really been excited about the way Georgia has developed defensive linemen over the last few years and his relationship with defensive line coach Tray Scott has been a driving force behind his interest. Former teammate Jamaal Jarrett has also been helping Georgia in its pursuit of Davis.

*****

2. Clemson

Clemson is not going away in Davis's recruitment. The Tigers will host Davis this weekend and hope to regain some momentum after getting a chance to impress him. Clemson also has Davis scheduled for an official visit on May 31. Clemson's history of producing outstanding defensive line talent is not lost on Davis and Clemson's relative proximity to his home is also working in its favor. It will be interesting to hear how his relationships with defensive line coaches Nick Eason and Mike Rumph have progressed after his trip this weekend.

*****

3. North Carolina

North Carolina has already hosted Davis this year and it is hoping to impress him again when he takes his official visit on June 7. North Carolina desperately needs a big-time playmaker such as Davis on the defensive line and it is hoping the opportunity in Chapel Hill is enough to keep him from leaving the state.

*****

4. Tennessee