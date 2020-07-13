TarHeelIllustrated - Ranking the Contenders: Harrison Ingram

Harrison Ingram is enjoying a nationwide recruitment thanks to his tremendous feel for the game and versatility, while making continued growth with his all-around skillset, Ingram is now enjoying a nationwide recruitment. A five-star prospect from the state of Texas, Ingram recently cut his list down to Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M. There are a few other programs that have begun to show greater interest, namely Duke and Kentucky. Which program will ultimately land Ingram? Rivals.com Basketball Analyst Corey Evans ranks the contenders for Ingram's commitment.

1. STANFORD

There was a point earlier in the spring where Ingram was this-close to committing to the Cardinal. That time has come and gone, but Isa Silva, Stanford’s most recent recruiting win and a top-25 guard that has developed a strong relationship with Ingram, has evolved into Jerod Haase’s best recruiter. Ingram values an education more than others, which enhances Stanford’s chances, but there still is some time before a decision is made.

2. PURDUE

If Stanford is 1A, then Purdue is 1B. The Boilermakers made Ingram a priority before practically any other program, and their success in recruiting the state of Texas has made Purdue a legitimate landing spot for Ingram. Purdue does not have a giant need in the 2021 class, which has allowed for Matt Painter and his staff to directly pin-point Ingram as the prospect they want. Whether Ingram returns the favor remains to be seen, but the Boilermakers are in as good of a spot as one can be at this point in time.

3. NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina has already struck once in the frontcourt with Dontrez Styles but will need a whole lot more if it wants to steady the ship after the season as there is a chance that a bevy of its first-year talent will leave for the NBA in the spring. Ingram is not a true post player but is someone that can check a lot of boxes and was an early priority for the Tar Heels compared to many of his other finalists. Ingram has already visited North Carolina, but the Heels need to find greater traction if it wants to land this five-star.

4. MICHIGAN

No one has picked up more ground in Ingram's recruitment this spring and summer than Michigan. The Wolverines had not even begun to talk to him until after the quarantine began, but once the offer was handed out, Juwan Howard made it evident that he was a must-get. Howard has practically talked or texted with Ingram every day since Michigan offered and while the Wolverines already sit with three commitments, two coming in the backcourt variety, they are in need of a home run pick-up via a ballhandler that can create mismatches in the half-court setting. That seems to be exactly what Ingram is and, if things play out longer, Michigan could ascend into the top spot.

5. DUKE

While Duke is not even among Ingram's final 10, the Blue Devils have begun to pick up interest in him in recent weeks. If an offer is handed out, the Blue Devils might instantly become the favorite. Duke was Ingram’s dream school growing up and we should know fairly soon Duke’s intent with Ingram. If the Blue Devils were to actually want him, an offer would then be handed out by the end of the month. If not, it would give his finalists a better chance.

6. LOUISVILLE