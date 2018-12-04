North Carolina junior wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams announced Tuesday afternoon he is leaving UNC and entering his name in the NFL draft.

Ratliff-Williams caught 42 passes this past season for 689 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he caught 77 passes for 1,340 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also ran the ball for one touchdown and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in his career.

A native of Charlotte, Ratliff-Williams was an honorable mention All-ACC performer this season.