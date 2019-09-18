News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 12:36:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Front: Winning Helps, Centers Are Hard To Find

Nick Polino's injury proves a team can never have enough offensive linemen, espeically ones that can play center.
Nick Polino's injury proves a team can never have enough offensive linemen, espeically ones that can play center. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – Among the many changes that have occurred since Mack Brown was hired last November for a second tour of duty at North Carolina have come on the recruiting trail.It’s the lifeblood of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}